New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees meets LSU's QB Joe Burrow on Sunday at the Saints practice facility as LSU practices for the National Championship game on Monday night.

The Saints organization had both quarterbacks take a photo with their respective #9 jerseys.

Head coach Ed Orgeron and his LSU Tigers (#1) will face head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers (#3) in the College Football National Championship game on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:15 PM CST.

The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 69 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. CBS Sports

New Orleans native and Marvel Studios Captain America actor, Anthony Mackie, narrates the LSU Hype video for the team.

The football game will be televised on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor reporting on the game. Glen West of LSUMaven reports how LSU fans can listen or view the football game:

Listen: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

Coaches Film Room (ESPNU) ,

Command Center (ESPNEWS),

DataCenter (Goal Line) ,

Hometown Radio (ACC Network, SEC Network),

Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic),

Refcast (ESPN App),

Skycast (ESPN App),

All-22 (ESPN App),

Techcast (ESPN App)

If LSU should win the National Championship game, Heisman Trophy winner Burrow will prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft. It has been project Burrow will be the first player selected in the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. If taken by the Bengals, he will return to his home state.

Burrow and Brees are legends in the state of Louisiana. Their leadership, outstanding position play at quarterback, and ability to be humble players are what most fans of the LSU and the Saints love about the two #9's.