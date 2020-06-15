"I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality." Malcolm Jenkins, Saints Safety

Over the last three weeks, since the death of George Floyd, Malcolm Jenkins' voice against social injustice has echoed into the country's ears. Whether it was marching in the streets of Philadelphia, his strong comments on Twitter, or his reaction to Drew Brees’ comments, Jenkins did not stray away from his stance or beliefs; his actions caught the eye of CNN. The two-time Super Bowl Champion accepted an offer to join CNN as a Contributor on racism & social justice. Jenkins is the first athlete, still in his playing career, to join the news network.

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.” - Malcolm Jenkins on joining CNN

Jenkins’ work outside of football dates back to 2010 when he founded The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, a non-profit organization centered on helping the youth, particularly those in underserved communities in New Orleans, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The veteran safety is also the executive producer of “Black Boys,” a documentary examining Black humanity in America. The release date for the documentary will be in late 2020.

“Having spent years running non-profits and supporting grassroots organizations to address the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities, I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality.” Malcolm Jenkins, Saints Safety

