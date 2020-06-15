Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Malcolm Jenkins hired as a CNN Contributor on Race and Social Justice

BtBoylan

"I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality."  Malcolm Jenkins, Saints Safety

Over the last three weeks, since the death of George Floyd, Malcolm Jenkins' voice against social injustice has echoed into the country's ears. Whether it was marching in the streets of Philadelphia, his strong comments on Twitter, or his reaction to Drew Brees’ comments, Jenkins did not stray away from his stance or beliefs; his actions caught the eye of CNN. The two-time Super Bowl Champion accepted an offer to join CNN as a Contributor on racism & social justice. Jenkins is the first athlete, still in his playing career, to join the news network. 

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.”

- Malcolm Jenkins on joining CNN

Jenkins’ work outside of football dates back to 2010 when he founded The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, a non-profit organization centered on helping the youth, particularly those in underserved communities in New Orleans, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The veteran safety is also the executive producer of “Black Boys,” a documentary examining Black humanity in America. The release date for the documentary will be in late 2020. 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biggest Saints questions: Can New Orleans four-peat the NFC South?

The New Orleans Saints have an opportunity to do something that's never been done in the NFC South this season, and that's win a fourth-straight division title. It might be their toughest road yet.

John Hendrix

Saints Notes & Quotes: Kamara at NASCAR, Saints WRs, & Bayou Blitz Podcast

Notes and quotes from the week of June 8th on New Orleans Saints players, NASCAR, coaches, and Bayou Blitz Podcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints & NFL stand against Social Injustice

The New Orleans Saints and NFL announce financial and programs to support the fight against racism and social injustice in America.

Dr.C

New Orleans Saints Players who have the most to prove in 2020

These New Orleans Saints players will be under the spotlight in the team's pursuit of their second Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

Bob Rose

Terron Armstead is focused on protecting our community by building Youth Centers

Saints LT Terron Armstead is an example of being a Saint "On and Off" the playing field in the NFL. Armstead is constructing a community service center in Cahokia, IL. He plans to build a similar center in New Orleans, LA.

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan

"The Bachelor", WR Matt James, was in Saints 2015 Rookie Mini-Camp

WR Matt James, who spent rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2015, becomes the first African-American star of ABC's "The Bachelor".

BtBoylan

Versatility is the key for talented Saints DB's like the Jenkins' and Williams' Bros., Lattimore, CGJ, and more in 2020

New Orleans defensive backs combine versatility with talent in hopes of befuddling opponents in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints Alumni: USC ends its disassociation with Reggie Bush

Former New Orleans Saints RB Reggie Bush has been reinstated by University of Southern California, ending a 10-year disassociation.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Notes & Quotes: Spike, Shaq, Jameis, Reggie, & Saints Defensive Coaches (6/10/20)

The New Orleans Saints organization has been in the spotlight over the past week in the sports world. They have had two high-profile guest speakers in Spike Lee and Shaquille O'Neal to address the team.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt for $2M in medical debt relief

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve over $2.3 million of medical debt for 1,025 New Orleans residents.

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan