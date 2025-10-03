Ex-Saints CB Addresses His Former Team Ahead Of Week 5 Matchup
The most recent offseason was a complete disaster for the New Orleans Saints. They lost quarterback Derek Carr to retirement, which was crushing enough. The Saints didn't add any star quarterback talent to replace Carr, so it was clear that this season would be a rebuilding year.
But Carr wasn't the only player the Saints lost.
They watched starting cornerback Paulson Adebo walk away in free agency, leaving a huge hole in the team's secondary. This came after the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore during last season. To make matters worse, the Saints lost safety Tyrann Mathieu to another sudden retirement.
Adebo signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the New York Giants after opting out of signing a new deal with the Saints. The Saints signed defensive end Chase Young to a very similar deal and Young has yet to appear in a game for New Orleans this season. I t would be easy to regret the Young deal and criticize the team for missing out on Adebo.
Paulson Adebo set to return to New Orleans in Week 5 as Giants cornerback
Adebo hasn't been great this year, but he's set to return to New Orleans for the first time since leaving town. The Giants travel to New Orleans to play the Saints in a battle of teams at the bottom of the league.
Rather than making a bold statement of revenge on his former team, the former Saints cornerback was gracious when talking about his time in New Orleans.
“Just appreciation for the first four years of my career and the role that [the Saints] played in that first chapter, and then trying to continue this new chapter,” Adebo said. “The NFL is a business.”
It seems as though these two sides never shared any bad blood.
Adebo has played in every game for the Giants, thought his statistics on the year aren't incredible. He's been available each game and ranks near the top of the league in snaps and tackles for cornerbacks.
It'll be interesting to see how the former Saints cornerback fares against his old team this week.
