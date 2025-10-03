Saints News Network

Ex-Saints CB Addresses His Former Team Ahead Of Week 5 Matchup

Ex-Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo is set to matchup against his former team in Week 5...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on ptpg against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on ptpg against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The most recent offseason was a complete disaster for the New Orleans Saints. They lost quarterback Derek Carr to retirement, which was crushing enough. The Saints didn't add any star quarterback talent to replace Carr, so it was clear that this season would be a rebuilding year.

But Carr wasn't the only player the Saints lost.

They watched starting cornerback Paulson Adebo walk away in free agency, leaving a huge hole in the team's secondary. This came after the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore during last season. To make matters worse, the Saints lost safety Tyrann Mathieu to another sudden retirement.

Adebo signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the New York Giants after opting out of signing a new deal with the Saints. The Saints signed defensive end Chase Young to a very similar deal and Young has yet to appear in a game for New Orleans this season. I t would be easy to regret the Young deal and criticize the team for missing out on Adebo.

Paulson Adebo set to return to New Orleans in Week 5 as Giants cornerback

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adeb
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Adebo hasn't been great this year, but he's set to return to New Orleans for the first time since leaving town. The Giants travel to New Orleans to play the Saints in a battle of teams at the bottom of the league.

Rather than making a bold statement of revenge on his former team, the former Saints cornerback was gracious when talking about his time in New Orleans.

“Just appreciation for the first four years of my career and the role that [the Saints] played in that first chapter, and then trying to continue this new chapter,” Adebo said. “The NFL is a business.”

It seems as though these two sides never shared any bad blood.

Adebo has played in every game for the Giants, thought his statistics on the year aren't incredible. He's been available each game and ranks near the top of the league in snaps and tackles for cornerbacks.

It'll be interesting to see how the former Saints cornerback fares against his old team this week.

More NFL: Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Saints' Alvin Kamara Vs. Giants

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News