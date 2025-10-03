Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Saints' Alvin Kamara Vs. Giants
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a tough start this season. After Derek Carr suddenly entered retirement in the offseason, New Orleans was forced to turn to Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback.
As a result, the Saints are 0-4 through four weeks, but Week 5 seems to be the most exciting week yet. For the first time all year, the Saints are favored to win the game against the New York Giants.
If the Saints are going to steal a win in Week 5, they're going to need to work together offensively. Players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Juwan Johnson need to be dominant against the Giants. As a result, these players could be star fantasy football options this week.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently urged fantasy football managers to start Kamara in Week 5 against the Giants.
Should fantasy football managers start Alvin Kamara in Week 5?
"Much like the Saints as a whole, Kamara has struggled to get going—he ranks outside the top-25 running backs in PPR points," Davenport wrote. "But the Giants have been kind to opposing running backs this season—New York is 29th in the league in run defense after four weeks, allowing an average of 153 yards per game on the ground."
The Giants have gotten gashed on the ground for the last four weeks. The Saints' running game has been improving with each passing week, as Kendre Miller has taken a big step forward. But Kamara is still the clear lead back and should receive as large of a chunk of the touches.
Kamara and the running game was dominant last week. This week, they might be able to play with a lead for the first time all season. If that's the case, Kamara could end up with 20-plus carries on the season, which could put him in position to eclipse 100 yards.
Kamara is also, as usual, a huge factor in the passing game. He could be one of Rattler's top targets this week. It wouldn't be surprising to see the talented star find the endzone in Week 5, too.
