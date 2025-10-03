Saints News Network

Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Saints' Alvin Kamara Vs. Giants

The Saints have one of the best fantasy football running backs on their roster...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a tough start this season. After Derek Carr suddenly entered retirement in the offseason, New Orleans was forced to turn to Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback.

As a result, the Saints are 0-4 through four weeks, but Week 5 seems to be the most exciting week yet. For the first time all year, the Saints are favored to win the game against the New York Giants.

If the Saints are going to steal a win in Week 5, they're going to need to work together offensively. Players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Juwan Johnson need to be dominant against the Giants. As a result, these players could be star fantasy football options this week.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently urged fantasy football managers to start Kamara in Week 5 against the Giants.

Should fantasy football managers start Alvin Kamara in Week 5?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamar
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) during the third quarter bat Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Much like the Saints as a whole, Kamara has struggled to get going—he ranks outside the top-25 running backs in PPR points," Davenport wrote. "But the Giants have been kind to opposing running backs this season—New York is 29th in the league in run defense after four weeks, allowing an average of 153 yards per game on the ground."

The Giants have gotten gashed on the ground for the last four weeks. The Saints' running game has been improving with each passing week, as Kendre Miller has taken a big step forward. But Kamara is still the clear lead back and should receive as large of a chunk of the touches.

Kamara and the running game was dominant last week. This week, they might be able to play with a lead for the first time all season. If that's the case, Kamara could end up with 20-plus carries on the season, which could put him in position to eclipse 100 yards.

Kamara is also, as usual, a huge factor in the passing game. He could be one of Rattler's top targets this week. It wouldn't be surprising to see the talented star find the endzone in Week 5, too.

More NFL: Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up; Steelers Called Perfect Fit For Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News