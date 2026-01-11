Saints Linked To 3-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent To Bolster Roster

The New Orleans Saints came into the season with little direction for their franchise. They were turning to Kellen Moore as their first year head coach and lost their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, to a sudden retirement in the offseason.

But rookie quarterback Tyler Shough burst on the scene halfway through the year. After riding the bench during the first half, Shough was elevated to the team's starter and led them to multiple big wins.

Under the leadership of Shough, Chris Olave put together a career year while the Saints looked like a competitive football team.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Going forward, the Saints are going to need to bolster the lineup around Shough. They could do so in free agency this offseason.

Keith Crear III of Roundtable Sports suggested the Saints could sign Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum away from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency this offseason.

Tyler Linderbaum could fit perfectly with the Saints

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"The interior of the Saints' offensive line has been the Achilles' heel of the offense," Crear wrote. "While Tyler Shough has shown he can play, he’s often doing so while the pocket collapses in his face. Linderbaum is the 'white whale' of this free-agent class. At just 26 years old, he is already a three-time Pro Bowler and the gold standard for modern centers.

"Signing Linderbaum would allow the Saints to stabilize the middle of the line for the next decade, providing Shough with the security he needs to go through his progressions. In a division where the interior pass rush is king, Linderbaum is a mandatory investment."

The Saints desperately need to upgrade the interior of their offensive line and Linderbaum might be the best option on the market.

He's still young and improving, despite having a loaded resume already. The Saints could sign him as their franchise center in a move that would allow him to grow up and develop in the NFL alongside Shough, who's similar in age.

The Saints would need to be aggressive to pull this off, but given the hope they've seemed to gain in Shough, they could be more aggressive than normal in free agency.

More MLB: Saints Struck Gold With Team's Next Franchise Quarterback