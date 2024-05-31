Former New Orleans Saints Tight End Josh Hill To Join Saints Scouting Department
Former NFL tight end Josh Hill will be joining the New Orleans Saints staff as a scout. This was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on Thursday. Underhill reports that the Saints have added Hill to their pro scouting staff, with the likely plan as using him as an advanced scout. Saints News Network's John Hendrix noted that Hill was at the facility when the media toured the renovations.
Undrafted out of Idaho State in 2013, Hill spent all of his eight NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints released Hill after the 2020 campaign. He'd sign with the Detroit Lions in 2021, but retired before the start of training camp.
Hill, 34, caught 116 passes for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns during his eight seasons with New Orleans. His most productive year as a receiver was in 2019, when he had 25 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Never a highly productive receiver, Hill still had a few memorable catches as a Saint. Most memorable was in 2019, when he caught a touchdown pass from QB Drew Brees against the Indianapolis Colts. It was the 540th scoring pass for Brees, moving him past Payton Manning as the NFL's all-time leader in career touchdowns.
What Hill was best known for was his outstanding ability as a blocker. Viewed as arguably the best blocker at his position in the league at the time, Hill was often an extension of the offensive line, especially in crucial situations.
Hill appeared in 117 games for the Saints over his career. He'd start 61 contests and was an underrated contributor for four division title teams between 2017 and 2020. He also opened a D-1 Sports Training Facility in Elmwood last October.
Josh Hill is just the latest former New Orleans player to come back as a member of the staff. Former guard Jahri Evans is currently an assistant offensive line coach with the team. Other notable former players to come back over recent years were Zach Strief and Aaron Glenn.