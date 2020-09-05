Jadeveon Clowney expected to choose Titans over Saints

The Tennessee Titans appear to have landed free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Diana Russini. News originally broke on Thursday evening, and over the days the Saints, Titans, Seahawks, Ravens, and Jaguars were all in the running to acquire Clowney, but it was New Orleans and Tennessee as the big frontrunners. However, it looks like Mike Vrabel and company were the victors in the end.

Exact details of the contract are unknown at this point, and nothing is official. In fact, a report is out there saying Clowney hasn't made his decision. However, it's worth noting that the Saints reportedly did some behind the scenes work with agents of players to potentially restructure deals to make room. Entering everything, the Saints had just under $7 million of salary cap space.

Clowney would have make an instant impact for the Saints defense, and upgraded an already strong pass-rushing attack. New Orleans finished with 51 sacks in 2019, which was their highest output of the Sean Payton era, and largest total since 2001. Dennis Allen's defense has aggressive tendencies, and there's so many looks they bring to confuse offenses. Promising upgrades in the secondary like Janoris Jenkins and Malcolm Jenkins still make it interesting on how Allen uses their front seven.

Clowney was one of Pro Football Focus' Top 20 edge defenders from last season, and it's a shame to see the Saints do everything they could to push for a deal and come up short. This season could be their final shot at a Super Bowl with Drew Brees at the helm. Being competitive for a player like Clowney shows that their future salary cap issues everyone seems to be concerned about these days is something they'll worry about later.

At least Clowney got a four-course meal out of the deal from Sean Payton and company from the comfort of Houston.