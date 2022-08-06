According to Brooke Kirchhofer, veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso decided to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL after one training camp practice with the Saints. He signed a one-year deal on Aug. 4. in a reunion with New Orleans after a two-year absence from football.

Alonso, 31, played for the New Orleans Saints in 2019 before suffering an ACL tear during the team's playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 2013 PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year is attempting an NFL return with New Orleans but is two years removed from his last NFL appearance.

During his lone season with the Saints, Alonso played a reserve linebacker role. He had thirteen game appearances and started four with 31 tackles (25 solo) and 3 TFL.