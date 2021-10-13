    • October 13, 2021
    Marshon Lattimore Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Week 5

    The National Football League named cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding Week 5 performance.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The National Football League named cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding Week 5 performance.

    New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)

    NFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 5

    • Lattimore recorded a career-high six passes defensed in New Orleans’ 33-22 victory in Washington, the most passes defensed by a player in a single game since Kyle Fuller in 2017.
    • This is Lattimore’s first-career Defensive Player of the Week award and he becomes the first Saints cornerback to earn the honor since P.J. Williams (Week 8, 2018).
    • Lattimore is the first former Ohio State defensive back to earn the honor since Cleveland’s Denzel Ward (Week 5, 2018).  (NFL.com)
    New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)

    LATTIMORE vs. MCLAURIN - HEAVYWEIGHT MATCH

    Marshon Lattimore is like a prize-fighter who shows up for the heavyweight fights and completely shuts down his opponent.   

    Lattimore opened the 2021 season by taking pen-to-paper and signing his 5-year, $97.6M mega-contract extension. He got dressed and went on to hold Packers' Pro-Bowl wide receiver, Davante Adams, to a five reception, 56-yard performance in Week 1. Oh yeah, he broke his thumb.

    Two weeks later, he returned to the lineup against the Patriots and led the team with ten tackles (8 solo), one pass defended, and one interception. 

    Lattimore bounced back with another virtuoso act after a subpar Week-4 outing versus the G-Men(2 tackles, one pass defended).

    It was Buckeye vs. Buckeye. WR Terry McLaurin vs. CB Marshon Lattimore. The 'Tale of the Tape' was set like the old days at the Ohio State's practices in Columbus.

    New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)

    McLaurin was targeted 11 times by Heinicke for four catches and 56 yards. 4-of-11 was a paltry 36.5% completion rate to McLaurin. Why? Marshon Lattimore defended six passes.  

    The shutdown corner is having a stellar season after five contests. Pro Football Focus also named Lattimore as its NFC Defensive Player of the Week.  

    The PFF analysts' research has the Saints defender forcing "8 incompletions in man coverage this season," which is the most in the NFL.  In addition, they graded him at 96.1 for defending on third and fourth down plays this season. 

