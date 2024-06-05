New Orleans Saints Expect Marshon Lattimore Back For Next Week's Mandatory Minicamp
The next session of minicamps for the New Orleans Saints may be mandatory, but that has not stopped some NFL players form missing in the past. However, Saints coaches are expecting the opposite from star cornerback Marshon Lattimore who has been away for most of the offseason.
Head coach Dennis Allen was asked about his expectations around Lattimore's presence after mentioning that every player is anticipated to be present at mandatory minicamps. "That would be my expectation." Allen said plainly.
The sentiment was backed up by the team's defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson. "In my opinion he'll be at minicamp," Robertson said. "I'm not concerned about that. But I just wish we had time to work with him on just some of the little things, the little details that make the big differences down the line."
Robertson was clear that Lattimore's talent is outstanding, and highlighted that are things that could be worked on so that he can perform even better in 2024. Looking at Robertson's track record as a developer, one would expect that he is right on this. He highlighted technique as a big part of that growth opportunity. The team is clearly looking forward to working with him and having him back.
New Orleans drafted Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has not been able to be on the field yet due to a foot injury that limited his draft process. Allen said that they also believe that McKinstry could make his debut during minicamps as well. Robertson also gave a glowing review of what he adds to the conerback room.
"I believe he's an exceptional young player," he said. I think he's going to give us some more flexibility in the back end with his ability to play corner and ability to move inside. He is an outstanding high football IQ type guy. He seems to be fundamentally sound a willing tackler and you know he's got he's got a little chip on his shoulder. So, I'm looking forward to seeing him get out here."
So the team could welcome not only the return of Lattimore next week, but also the debut of McKinstry.
Mandatory minicamps are schedule for June 11 through June 13.