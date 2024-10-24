Rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Steps Into Bigger Role For Saints
Some were surprised when the New Orleans Saints spent a second round choice in this spring's draft on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. The 41st overall selection, McKinstry was the fifth corner drafted. He was also the second in a run of four straight corners out of 15 defensive backs taken on the second day of the draft.
The surprise wasn't that McKinstry went so high. He was certainly a first-round talent. The surprise was that New Orleans elected to take a corner so high with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor already on the roster. A closer look reveals why the Saints coveted the Alabama product.
In three years with the Crimson Tide, McKinstry intercepted two passes, broke up 23 others, recorded two sacks, and added additional value as a punt returner. He led the SEC with 15 passes defended in 2022, finishing second in the NCAA in punt return yards (322) and average (15.8) that same season. A back-to-back 1st Team All-SEC selection, he'd end his Alabama career as a 1st Team All-American.
McKinstry's Early Impact
Despite a solid preseason, McKinstry wasn't expected to see a lot of playing time behind Lattimore, Adebo, and Taylor barring injury. He'd get 28 defensive snaps in an opening day rout of Carolina, but he got into the game earlier than expected because of a hamstring injury to Lattimore.
McKinstry got his first NFL start in Week 2 against the Cowboys because Lattimore was sidelined. He allowed six catches in seven targets in man coverage, but those went for just 30 yards. He'd see little action over the next four contests, playing a combined 30 defensive snaps in four losses.
Adebo suffered a broken femur midway through last Thursday's loss to Denver. It's an injury that will end his season. McKinstry not only finished that game, but will now be a bigger part of the defense going forward.
With seven games in the books, McKinstry has appeared in 32% (152) of the Saints defensive snaps. He's broken up two passes while surrendering 68% completion percentage when targeted. However, he's held the 11 completions against him to just 100 total yards without giving up a touchdown. He also has one tackle for loss among total stops.
The Future Is Now
With Adebo now out, Saints coaches have indicated that Alontae Taylor will probably get most of the reps at outside corner opposite of Lattimore. Taylor had been the team's primary slot corner. That role will now likely fall to McKinstry, who can play both the slot or outside. Either way, the rookie is sure to get a lot more action over the year's second half.
New Orleans faces a Chargers team this Sunday that is ranked only 24th in passing production. The Chargers haven't thrown the ball often, ranking 29th in passing attempts. However, they have a talented quarterback in Justin Herbert along with physical and athletic wideouts in Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, and DJ Chark to challenge the Saints secondary.
Entering 2024, it was easy to see the New Orleans logic behind targeting McKinstry with a high pick. Firstly, a team can never have too many quality defensive backs in the wide-open NFL. A fluid athlete with excellent acceleration and terrific natural cover skills, McKinstry also fits the man-to-man scheme of this defense extremely well. Additionally , McKinstry was selected with an eye towards the immediate future of the Saints.
Adebo will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this year. Lattimore remains under contract through 2026. However, his cap number skyrockets next year. This has led to a lot of speculation that the Saints may move on from the star corner unless he's open to restructuring his current deal.
The expectation was that New Orleans was unlikely to enter 2025 with both Lattimore and Adebo on the roster. Therefore, the drafting of Kool-Aid McKinstry was just as much with an eye on the future as to help the team this season. For McKinstry and the Saints, that future begins now.