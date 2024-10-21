Saints' Rookie QB Likely to Start In Week 8 – What You Need to Know
The Saints should be turning to rookie Spencer Rattler for a third straight game, Derek Carr is progressing and is eyeing a return in Week 9 when the team plays the Panthers, Carr started throwing again on Saturday, had a session on Monday and will throw once again on Tuesday. The team is watching how he progresses through it.
Allen said recently, "This is not something that's a pain tolerance question. This is a functionality question."
Carr was listed as doubtful going into the game against the Broncos, as the team was potentially trying to get him in a position to be the emergency third quarterback. However, he was ruled inactive. He's expected to be the team's starter when he is ready to go.
As for Rattler, he exited Thursday night's game with a hip pointer, but is okay and should start in a must-win game for New Orleans as they look to rebound from five straight losses. Given how things have gone lately, that's much easier said than done. Rattler is 47/75 (62.7%) for 415 yards with a TD and 2 picks and has been sacked 11 times. He also has 9 rushes for 61 yards.