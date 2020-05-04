Saints News Network
NFL schedule expected to drop this week

John Hendrix

After the NFL draft came and went, we knew that things were going to be a bit 'slow' around the league. However, the schedule release is one of the most highly anticipated things of the offseason. The league announced on Monday morning that international games will not be included in their 2020 plans. However, they are still expected to start as planned on September 10th and conclude with the Super Bowl in early February.

"If we have to make adjustments, we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations," NFL PR spokesperson Brian McCarthy said last week.

The NFL had five games slated for international play, which included four in London and the other in Mexico City. We've known about the Saints opponents for a while now, but here's a recap of who they're facing in 2020. New Orleans should be in line for the max amount of five prime time games this season, and they have a lot of great games to choose from. There will undoubtedly be a Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees showdown on the national stage in some form or fashion. 

Home Opponents

  • Atlanta Falcons 
  • Carolina Panthers 
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
  • Kansas City Chiefs 
  • Los Angeles Chargers 
  • Green Bay Packers 
  • Minnesota Vikings 
  • San Francisco 49ers

Road Opponents

  • Atlanta Falcons 
  • Carolina Panthers 
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
  • Denver Broncos 
  • Las Vegas Raiders 
  • Chicago Bears 
  • Detroit Lions 
  • Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday, May 7th looks like they target date of knowing the schedule. Saints road games are certainly a lot of fun, and hopefully things are back to normal by September to have football as usual. It'd be a shame for fans not to be able to watch Brees one last time in what could be his final season.

