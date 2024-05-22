NFL Veterans Who The New Orleans Saints Signed In Free Agency Could Surprise This Season
Several veterans have been able to revitalize their careers with the New Orleans Saints recently. Defensive linemen Nick Fairley, Malcom Brown, Tanoh Kpassagnon, LBs A.J. Klein, Demario Davis, RB Latavious Murray, WR Ted Ginn Jr., and G Ben Grubbs weren't signings that made big headlines. However, each were crucial additions that would make key contributions.
The Saints have had an active offseason, but not one that has grabbed national headlines. Outside of DE Chase Young, who is trying to revitalize his own career, they haven't added any splashy names. However, there are some under-the-radar veterans who could wind up playing a key role in New Orleans and jumpstart their careers with a big year.
James Robinson, RB
New Orleans actually added Robinson to their practice squad for the final three games last season. This offseason, they retained him on a reserve/futures contract to compete for a job in their backfield.
An undrafted signing by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Robinson got his career off to a tremendous start. Not only did he defy odds and earn a roster spot, but he played well enough to be Jacksonville's opening day starter in the backfield.
Robinson wasn't done there. He'd lead the Jaguars with 1,070 rushing yards in 2020 and added 49 receptions for yards and 10 total touchdowns. In the process, he'd set an NFL record for scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.
Just 25 years old, Robinson has never matched the success of his first season. He'd lead the Jaguars in rushing again in 2021, picking up 767 yards on the ground, 222 more on 31 catches, and scoring eight times.
Jacksonville traded Robinson to the New York Jets midway through the 2022 campaign. Since then he's dealt with some injuries and has played in only five games with the Jets and Packers while picking up just 90 total yards.
A tough inside runner, Robinson has nice vision for open lanes and the patience to set up blocks. He's also a decent receiver and strong in pass protection. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller will have the top two spots in the New Orleans backfield, leaving Robinson to battle Jamaal Williams for the role of power runner and short yardage specialist in training camp.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR
A sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Boise State in the 2018 NFL Draft, Wilson is the son of former 49ers and Steelers WR Cedrick Wilson. His NFL career got off to a quiet start, catching a combined 22 passes for 235 yards and two scores over his first two years in Dallas.
In 2021, Wilson blossomed into a capable number three wideout for the Cowboys. He had 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns, including two 100-yard outings. That earned him a three-year contract with an average of nearly $7.5 million annually and almost $12.8 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
Wilson, now 28, was never really able to carve out a consistent role in Miami. He'd catch just 34 passes for 432 yards and three scores in two years before taking advantage of a restructured contract to hit free agency this offseason.
At 6'2" and 197-Lbs., Wilson is effective from both the outside and the slot. He's a vertical threat whose intermediate routes need improvement, but is also a dangerous runner after short receptions.
Wilson won't push Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed for playing, but should compete with second-year WR A.T. Perry to give the Saints a quality third and fourth option at wide receiver.
Shane Lemieux, G
A fifth-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants out of Oregon, Lemieux was a 2019 All-American and two-time All-Pac 12 selection. He'd earn a starting role at guard before the midway part of his rookie year and looked well on his way to a promising NFL career.
Unfortunately, injuries have short-circuited Lemieux's career. In 2021, a torn patellar tendon cost him the last 16 games of the year. A toe injury sidelined for the first half of the 2022 season. He'd play in only one contest before re-aggravating the injury and missing the rest of the year. He then suffered a torn biceps after just four games last year, again sidelining him for the rest of the season.
An agile blocker with good power and outstanding technique, Lemieux has experience in the zone-blocking scheme that Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to utilize. Hopefully the injuries haven't sapped his ability to pull outside effectively, but he's been a good run blocker who has terrific awareness and ability to use angles.
Lemieux has played in just six of the last 51 contests. However, he'll have a big chance for the starting left guard position with the Saints if he can finally stay healthy. If so, Lemieux has an opportunity to help solidify a struggling line and boost his own once promising career.
Khaleke Hudson, LB
The signing of LB Willie Gay didn't jolt the NFL richter scale either, but Gay is an athletic defender with great instincts who will be a big part of the defense. Hudson, on the other hand, was an addition that hardly earned headlines at all.
At Michigan, Hudson started his collegiate career as a safety. By his senior year, he was a Butkus Award finalist and 2nd Team All-Big Ten selection as a linebacker for the Wolverines. He showed enough to be selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Washington.
Used occasionally as a hybrid coverage linebacker over his first three years, Hudson was mostly a special teams contributor. In 2023, he'd crack Washington's starting lineup for eight games and was a key part of their nickel package in every contest. He responded with a career-best 74 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, while also breaking up four passes.
At 6-feet and 220-Lbs., Hudson is greatly undersized for the position. However, he plays like an aggressive bigger player and shows outstanding instincts against the run. As a former defensive back, he has nice awareness in zone coverages and enough athleticism to shadow most tight ends in man responsibilities.
Hudson will have to earn his spot via special teams. However, this has been one of his strengths throughout his career. If he's able to grab a spot on the depth chart, Hudson could be an underrated contributor as a sub-package linebacker.
Will Harris, S
A third-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College by the Detroit Lions, Harris has been a versatile defensive back for all of his five seasons. He's been an in-the-box safety, excelled in the slot, played well in single-high coverage, and even logged some starts at cornerback.
In five years with the Lions, Harris missed only two games while averaging nearly 70% of Detroit's defensive snaps per season. He has just two career interceptions, but has broken up 14 throws and did not allow a touchdown when targeted in 2023.
Harris is at his best as either a deep safety or off-ball slot coverage. He has solid range, packs a punch as a hitter, reads offenses efficiently, along with the agility and physicality to latch onto tight ends in coverage.
Don't be surprised if Harris provides a serious challenge for second-year S Jordan Howden as a starter alongside Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary. Don't forget that Harris played the last two years under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, once an assistant coach for Dennis Allen in New Orleans. Harris has the coverage skills and versatility to allow the Saints defense to be even more flexible with Mathieu and their talented foursome of cornerbacks.
Big things are expected out of Willie Gay and Chase Young in 2024. Don't discount the potential contributions of under-the-radar signings like Will Harris, Shane Lemieux, Cedrick Wilson, Khaleke Hudson, or James Robinson. If any or all of these players turn out to be a key contributor, it'll bolster the New Orleans depth chart and revitalize their own careers.