New Orleans Saints Offensive Line Improvements Must Start With Returning Veterans Erik McCoy And Cesar Ruiz
It was no secret heading into the 2024 offseason that the New Orleans Saints desperately needed to improve their offensive line. Easily the worst unit on the team and one of the worst in the league, their putrid performance often handcuffed what the offense was able to do on a weekly basis.
The Saints ranked 14th in total yardage last year, which isn't bad but not up to the level of talent on the team. New Orleans quarterbacks were sacked 35 times, but often under heavy duress. The running game ranked a lowly 21st, with a 3.6 average per carry that was next to last in the league.
Since the end of the season, the Saints lost G/T Andrus Peat to free agency and G James Hurst to retirement. Starting RT Ryan Ramczyk may miss the entire year with knee issues that could force his retirement. Trevor Penning, a first-round pick in 2022, was benched early last season for poor play and could be switched from left tackle to right tackle.
The Saints added OT Taliese Fuaga with their first round choice in this year's draft. Former starters Shane Lemieux, Lucas Patrick, and Oli Udoh were brought in as free agents. Additionally, 2023 fourth-round pick Nick Saldiveri is the early favorite to replace Hurst at left guard.
With as many as three new starters up front, the Saints expect immediate improvement from their blockers. However, that improvement will actually need to begin with two returning veteran starters on the offensive line.
Erik McCoy And Cesar Ruiz
McCoy arrived to New Orleans as a second-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. An instant starter, McCoy played nearly every snap while starting all of the team's 35 games (including playoffs) over his first two years.
After missing seven combined games in 2021 and 2022, McCoy rebounded to play every offensive snap of the 2023-24 season. One of the league's better interior blockers, McCoy was signed to a five-year contract extension early in the 2022 season.
At 6'4" and 303-Lbs., McCoy has the power to open up holes for the interior running game. He also has the agility to pull outside as a lead blocker on screens and off-tackle rushing plays. A technician as a pass blocker, he's shown the ability to set up a sound pass pocket with the outstanding awareness to make pre-play line calls at the line of scrimmage.
Pass blocking is one area where McCoy has struggled a bit in recent years. Not necessarily with one-on-one assignments, but he's been a step slow to pick up help opportunities on inside blitzes and stunts from opponents.
Ruiz came to the Saints as a first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 24th overall pick, he was the first interior lineman selected that year. Chosen over wideouts Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, and defenders Patrick Queen, Jordyn Brooks, and Antoine Winfield Jr., Ruiz has done little to justify the decision.
Predominantly a center in college, Ruiz had a rocky transition to guard as a rookie. He'd appear in 15 contests, starting nine, but was often inconsistent and unable to secure a starting role ahead of journeyman veteran Nick Easton.
In 2021, Ruiz started all 17 games and was the only New Orleans lineman to play every offensive snap. However, he was still extremely erratic as a run blocker and a major liability in pass protection.
Ruiz appeared to turn a corner in 2022. He missed the last three games of the year with injury, but was arguably the team's most consistent blocker. His breakout caused the Saints to sign him to a four-year contract extension early last season.
Ruiz regressed badly last season. Like most of the line, he struggled to open holes for the running game. He also oftentimes appeared lost in pass protection, especially against inside blitzes and stunts.
The expected new scheme from new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak appears to fit what both Ruiz and McCoy do best. Each blocker has the agility for the zone-blocking concepts Kubiak is expected to lean on. They have the added bonus of working next to each other for the last four seasons, bringing vital continuity up front.
Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz are the two most experienced, and highest paid, of the Saints offensive line. All eyes will be on Fuaga and Penning at offensive tackle. However, their developments will be made easier if McCoy and Ruiz can solidify the interior of the New Orleans line.