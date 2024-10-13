NFL Week 6: Several Troubling Stats Staring the Saints In the Face After Horrid Loss
The Saints got absolutely crushed in Week 6, and there's no other way of putting it. It was a crazy game, considering New Orleans rallied from a 17-0 hole and had an electric second quarter to take a lead into halftime. Saying it was a tale of two halves if a very gigantic understatement. If you wanted to see some salt poured in the wound, here's some alarming feats set in the loss to the Bucs.
Five Insane Stats From the Week 6 Saints Loss
Tampa's 594 yards of total offense is the franchise's second-most ever given up by New Orleans. The Daunte Culpepper-led Vikings hold that honor (or dishonor) with 605 yards from a 2004 win.
Bucs running back Sean Tucker had 23 rushing yards last season and 7 rushing yards this year coming into the game. He had 53 total yards in career going into Sunday. He finished with 14 carries for 136 yards, averaging 9.7 yards/carry vs. the Saints defense.
Here's a stat that was held in check for 74 years until the Saints did what they did on Sunday. They become the first team since the Baltimore Colts to get 3 interceptions, score 27 points and then lose the game by 24 or more. That was back in 1950.
There's No Magic Bullet In Sight to Cure This New Orleans Saints Travesty
If you want another way to slice the effort, New Orleans became the first team since the 2004 Cleveland Browns to get three picks and give up 50 points and lose.
The 51 points are the most the Saints have given up since 2012 and it's the most allowed with Dennis Allen as head coach or coordinator. They gave up 48 against the 49ers in 2019 when he was their defensive coordinator. It's also only the fifth-most ever they've given up.