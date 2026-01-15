Saints Should Pair Alvin Kamara With Cowboys Breakout RB

The New Orleans Saints' running back room needs a bit of a face lift this offseason.

Not a complete overhaul, by any means. But the Saints need to plan for the present and the future. Alvin Kamara is a nine-year veteran and has one more year left on his deal. He has played in 25 games total over the last two seasons of a total of 34. He hasn't played in 15 games in a season since 2022 and has only reached that threshold four times in his nine-year career. Now, Kamara is 30 years old as well and will turn 31 years old before the 2026 season begins.

The Saints have other options like Devin Neal, but they should take a real look at the open market offseason to see if there's a guy who could be paired with Kamara in the short term and take over in the long term. John Sigler of Saints Wire suggested a few different options, and one that stood out is Javonte Williams, who spent the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Saints should look to make a move

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Javonte Williams. Williams, 25, had a promising start with the Denver Broncos back in 2021 (rushing for 903 yards at 4.4 yards per carry) but his career was derailed by a complicated knee injury," Sigler wrote. "He was finally able to recover and look like his old self after signing a prove-it deal with the Dallas Cowboys, setting career-highs in rushing yards (1,201) and touchdown runs (11), but a shoulder injury caused him to miss the final game of the year."

Williams will turn 26 years old before the 2026 season kicks off and is coming off a season where he logged 1,201 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns on the ground, 35 catches, 137 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

Williams leading the way rushing wise and Kamara getting the vast majority of the touches in the passing game could keep both fresh -- Williams has dealt with some injury woes himself -- while making the offense more dynamic. He's young enough that he could pick up the torch.

