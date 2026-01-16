It's Time For Saints To Trade Spencer Rattler

The New Orleans Saints enter this offseason with the luxury of knowing that Tyler Shough can be their guy moving forward.

The 26-year-old made nine starts for the Saints and went 5-4 while throwing for 2,256 yards with 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, 174 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He took the NFC South by storm down the stretch. The Saints made it clear that they are ready to build around him this offseason. Saints legend Cameron Jordan had nothing but positive things to say about Shough while joining ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"What did you see from my young quarterback? I mean, you saw the way that he turned it on," Jordan said when asked what he saw from Shough. "Had you asked me this in training camp, I would've said that he needed some time to cook. And we did. He took over the last nine games and went 5-4, or whatever that ratio was. But in those games, you saw something that could excite you. Something that could excite a fanbase. You saw him be able to be elusive. Be able to turn corners. He's faster than he looks, you know."

The Saints should be looking to make a deal

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In nine games, Shough got the fanbase fired up and now the team has plenty of options aheaad. One that arguably should be considered is a trade involving quarterback Spencer Rattler. This isn't a slight towards Rattler. He showed in the first eight games of the season legit improvement and just 25 years old and under contract for two more seasons. That's valuable.

The Saints are in a position to add. If they could flip Rattler for draft picks, they could sign an inexpensive veteran as a backup and use the resources to add pieces in areas of need. But what could the Saints get? The Philadelphia Eagles acquired 25-year-old quarterback Sam Howell ahead of the 2025 season and a sixth-round pick for a first-round pick. Howell, like Rattler, had some starting experience. But a difference is that Howell was entering his final season of control and now is a free agent. Plus, he was brought in to be the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee.

If the Saints can find the right quarterback-needy team -- like maybe the New York Jets, for example -- a fourth-round pick plus late-round pick shouldn't be out of the question for a starting-caliber quarterback. This is speculation, but should be on the Saints' mind.

The Saints are set with Shough as the team's starter. The free agent class is pretty weak this offseason, which is why the 25-year-old Rattler could be a valuable trade chip. In that scenario, the Saints could roll out Shough and sign someone like Josh Johnson or Teddy Bridgewater and net valuable draft picks.

More NFL: Saints Can Spark Offense Quickly With These Two Prospects