Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

The 2022 NFL Offseason's Important Dates

With NFL teams preparing to open their 2021 training camps, the league has announced the important dates for it's 2022 offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL announced the notable dates for its 2022 offseason schedule.

Here are the most important dates pertaining to the New Orleans Saints and the other 31 franchises in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints helmet

Sunday, February 13, 2022

  • Super Bowl LVI (Inglewood, CA)

February 22 - March 8

  • Franchise/Transition Tag period

Wednesday, March 16

  • Beginning of new league year
  • Free-agent signing period officially begins

Monday, April 18

  • Start of offseason workout programs

Friday, April 22

  • Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams

Wednesday, April 27

  • Last day for teams to match offer sheets for restricted free agents

Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30

  • 2022 NFL Draft (Las Vegas, NV)

All NFL teams will report for 2021 training camp by Tuesday, July 27.  

The Saints will play at the Baltimore Ravens for their first preseason game on Saturday, August 14.

New Orleans will open their 2021 regular season on Sunday, September 12 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints enter their 2021 campaign after winning four consecutive NFC South championships.

Despite the offseason retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, New Orleans is again favored to be among the postseason hopefuls in the competitive NFC conference. 

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook or on Twitter @bobbyr2613.

Read More Saints News:

USATSI_11076673_168388561_lowres
News

Important Dates for the NFL's 2022 Offseason

New Orleans Saints Helmets (2)
News

Mike Hoss Shares His Excitement of Landing His Dream Job as 'Voice of the Saints'

USATSI_13863676_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Will C.J. Gardner-Johnson Have an even Larger Role for Saints Defense in 2021?

Saints Helmet
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players Not to Be Overlooked for Training Camp

Cam Jordan Senior Bowl HOF
News

Saints Cam Jordan with Wayne and Surtain add a 'Louisiana Flavor' to 31st Class of Senior Bowl HOF Inductees

Tuttle tackles Dalvin Cook
Editorial / Opinion

Four Saints Breakout Candidates for 2021

Saints safety Marcus Wiliams
Editorial / Opinion

Saints S Marcus Williams in Line for a Huge Payday With a Big 2021

ICYMI Trolling
News

ICYMI: Saints Payton-Kamara Trolling, Marcus Williams Camp, Rickey Jackson with ED & LT, Ceedy Duce Ranks, Nassib, and Tom Brady Regrets?