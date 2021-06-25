Important Dates for the NFL's 2022 Offseason

The 2022 NFL Offseason's Important Dates
The NFL announced the notable dates for its 2022 offseason schedule.
Here are the most important dates pertaining to the New Orleans Saints and the other 31 franchises in the NFL.
Sunday, February 13, 2022
- Super Bowl LVI (Inglewood, CA)
February 22 - March 8
- Franchise/Transition Tag period
Wednesday, March 16
- Beginning of new league year
- Free-agent signing period officially begins
Monday, April 18
- Start of offseason workout programs
Friday, April 22
- Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams
Wednesday, April 27
- Last day for teams to match offer sheets for restricted free agents
Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30
- 2022 NFL Draft (Las Vegas, NV)
All NFL teams will report for 2021 training camp by Tuesday, July 27.
The Saints will play at the Baltimore Ravens for their first preseason game on Saturday, August 14.
New Orleans will open their 2021 regular season on Sunday, September 12 at home against the Green Bay Packers.
The Saints enter their 2021 campaign after winning four consecutive NFC South championships.
Despite the offseason retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, New Orleans is again favored to be among the postseason hopefuls in the competitive NFC conference.
Follow Bob Rose on Facebook or on Twitter @bobbyr2613.
Read More Saints News:
- Four Saints Who Could Break Out in 2021
- Alvin Kamara: Dual-Sport Influencer, NFL & NASCAR
- Saints All-Time Single-Season Statistical Records
- Alvin Kamara Makes the Saints Offense a Nightmare to Defend
- The Black College Football Hall of Fame Enshrined the Class of 2021
- Saints Players Celebrate Father's Day 2021