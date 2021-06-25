Important Dates for the NFL's 2022 Offseason

With NFL teams preparing to open their 2021 training camps, the league has announced the important dates for it's 2022 offseason.

Here are the most important dates pertaining to the New Orleans Saints and the other 31 franchises in the NFL.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Super Bowl LVI (Inglewood, CA)

February 22 - March 8

Franchise/Transition Tag period

Wednesday, March 16

Beginning of new league year

Free-agent signing period officially begins

Monday, April 18

Start of offseason workout programs

Friday, April 22

Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams

Wednesday, April 27

Last day for teams to match offer sheets for restricted free agents

Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30

2022 NFL Draft (Las Vegas, NV)

All NFL teams will report for 2021 training camp by Tuesday, July 27.

The Saints will play at the Baltimore Ravens for their first preseason game on Saturday, August 14.

New Orleans will open their 2021 regular season on Sunday, September 12 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints enter their 2021 campaign after winning four consecutive NFC South championships.

Despite the offseason retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, New Orleans is again favored to be among the postseason hopefuls in the competitive NFC conference.

