2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

The Black College Hall of Fame enshrined its 2021 Class of inductees in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19, 2021. The BCFOH Board of Trustees selected one HBCU football coach and five former players for this year's honors.

The six men selected come from 25 finalists to become members of the 2021 BCFOH class.

The 2021's Black College Football Hall of Fame Class for enshrinement included:

Coy Bacon (Jackson State University), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M University), Jimmie Giles (Alcorn State University), Winston Hill (Texas Southern University), Roynell Young (Alcorn State University, Coach Willard Bailey (Virginia Union, Norfolk State University, St. Paul’s College, Virginia-Lynchburg College).

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2021,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “It is a significant achievement to be considered one of the best to ever play or coach football at a Historically Black College & University.”

Blount emceed the 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration. The NFL's Atlanta Falcons organization sponsored the event held on June 19, 2021.

BCFHOF LOUISIANA ROOTS AND FLAVOR

The organization has enshrined several players with Louisiana roots.

James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams, the co-founders, were tremendous quarterbacks who studied the game of football under the legendary Eddie Robinson at Grambling State University.

Mel Blount was the SWAC MVP at Southern University and became a Pro Football Hall of Famer after winning four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eddie Robinson mentored Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown at Grambling University. Brown earned two Super Bowl championship rings with the Oakland Raiders and played 12 years in the NFL with 54 inceptions in his career.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame inducted former HBCU football players who starred in the NFL: Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Deacon Jones, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Willie Lanier, Larry Little, Greg Lloyd, Steve McNair, Shannon Sharpe, Jackie Slater, John Stallworth, Everson Walls, Ernie "Big Cat" Ladd, Ken Houston, Richard Dent, Hugh Douglas, and "Bullet Bob Hayes.

These are not the entire members enshrined but are notable players who impacted college and professional football.

Joe Gilliam and Terron Armstead

SAINTS FROM HBCU PROGRAMS

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is a former HBCU player out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's football program. Armstead was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by New Orleans. Armstead has been considered one of the best left tackles in the National Football League. Last week, he opened a 'Scholars Education Center' in the New Orleans area for youth.

BCF Hall of Famer quarterback Joe Gilliam had a short career with the New Orleans Saints. He was an outstanding quarterback at Tennessee State before Pittsburgh drafted Gilliam in the 11th round in the 1972 NFL Draft.

ABOUT BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris also co-founded the HBCU Legacy Bowl for HBCU all-star football players. The Sugar Bowl formed a founding partnership with the Black College Hall of Fame.

Since the initial announcement, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, NFL teams Detriot Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, NFL coaches David Culley, Frank Reich, Brian Flores, Bill Belichick, Seahawks GM John Schneider, and corporate sponsors Adidas, NFLPA, UPS, Kia, Pro Football Hall of Fame, MEAC, and Coca-Cola are a few of partnering or sponsoring the HBCU Legacy Bowl game.

A source close to the New Orleans Saints organization said the team is seeking to support the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is set to action on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

According to the organization's website, the Black College Football Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) will have a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF) to tell the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).