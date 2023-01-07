Report: Saints Grant Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted permission to a Denver Broncos' request to interview Sean Payton for their open head coaching position.

The New Orleans Saints have granted permission to a Denver Broncos' request to interview Sean Payton for their open head coaching position, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. League sources informed ESPN that "any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least Jan. 17."

Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton, 59, has been one of the hottest names on the available coaching circuit since he stepped away from the organization in January 2022. Payton has been a regular in-studio analyst for Fox Sports during the 2022-23 regular season.

Today, the Broncos have rights to the No. 27 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft via Miami through San Francisco. New Orleans may request a team to package a No. 1 draft pick and compensation to buy out the final two years of Payton's contract.

Denver's star quarterback Russell Wilson underachieved in his first season since being traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos. The organization terminated first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 season on Dec. 26.

PAYTON'S OPTIONS

However, Wilson is an attractive prospect for Payton to work with in Denver, who has talented wide receivers.

Denver, Arizona, Houston, Los Angeles, and even New Orleans are among the teams mentioned as possible landing spots for Payton's services.

Sean Payton guided the New Orleans Saints franchise to the Super Bowl 44 title during his 15 seasons with the club. In 2006, his first season as head coach, he won the Associated Press and PFWA Coach of the Year honors. Payton left the team with a 161-97 (62.4%) winning record, 7 NFC South titles, and 17 playoff game appearances, including nine wins and eight losses.

Before his stint in New Orleans, Sean Payton's professional football work history includes being the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive coordinator with the New York Giants, and assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in Dallas with Bill Parcells as head coach.

