Saints Coach Dennis Allen Announces Week 18 QB For Panthers

In no surprise, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen reveals his starting quarterback for the season finale against Carolina.

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton would start the season finale. The 7-9 Saints will host the 6-10 Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon, Central Time with both teams eliminated from playoff contention.

The move should come as no surprise.

Dalton, 35, has started the team’s last 13 games. New Orleans is 6-7 with him starting and have won the last three in a row. The 12-year veteran has completed a career-high 67.1% of his throws for 2,699 yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this season, Dalton stepped in for Jameis Winston, who was injured at the time. Winston, who turns 29 on January 6, started the first three weeks with a 1-2 record. He completed 63.5 of his throws in those outings for 858 yards with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Winston's last start for the Saints came in Week 3 when the team played at the Carolina Panthers. He completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions in a 22-14 loss.

Winston is in his eighth NFL season, third with the Saints, after being the first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. He started the first seven games of the 2021 season for the Saints as the successor to retired QB Drew Brees, but was then lost for the year with a knee injury.

Dalton is going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Winston signed a two-year contract extension with the Saints prior to the year. However, many do not expect Winston to be back with the team in 2023.

Saints-Eagles Coverage From the Week