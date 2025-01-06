Report: Saints Requesting Interview With Anthony Weaver For Head Coaching Spot
The New Orleans Saints requested permission to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for their open head coaching spot. Dianna Russini of The Athletic was the first to report the New Orleans request on Monday afternoon.
Saints Head Coach Interview Tracker: Rumors, Buzz, Requests and More
The Saints are expected to conduct a wide range of interviews for their head coaching vacancy. Monday reports also had them requesting interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
New Orleans finished their season with a 5-12 record. Coach Dennis Allen was fired after a 2-7 start. He was replaced by Darren Rizzi, who went 3-5 to finish the year. Rizzi is also expected to be a candidate for the job.
Anthony Weaver
Weaver, now 44, was an NFL linebacker between 2002 and 2008 for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He was a second-round selection in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Ravens out of Notre Dame.
After a graduate assistant job with the Florida Gators in 2010 and LB coach at North Texas in 2011, Weaver got his first NFL job as assistant defensive line coach with the Jets in 2012. He spent one year in that position before being hired as defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
In 2014, Weaver was hired as defensive line coach by the Cleveland Browns. He'd spend two years in that spot before catching on with the Houston Texans in 2016 for the same role. Weaver spent five years in Houston, getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.
The Baltimore Ravens brought Weaver onto their staff in 2021 as a defensive line coach. He was with the Ravens until 2023, when Miami hired him as their defensive coordinator. It was Weaver's second defensive coordinator job.
Under Weaver, the Dolphins finished fourth in total defense and 10th in points allowed this season. Miami was ninth against both the run and pass while recording 35 sacks and forcing 16 turnovers.