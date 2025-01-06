Saints Head Coach Interview Tracker: Rumors, Buzz, Requests and More
We're one day into the Saints offseason, and a lot is going on. I found it necessary to put all of the head coaching rumors, requests and buzz into a single tracker for everyone to reference when things happen.
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Interview Tracker
Interview Requests
Anthony Weaver, DC, Dolphins (source | story)
Weaver was someone I was very high on when I played GM for the Saints. He's a former player and is of the John Harbaugh tree. He knows what it takes to build a winner and I expect him to be a coach somewhere after this hiring cycle.
Aaron Glenn, DC, Lions (source | story)
One of the top-tier candidates for the Saints in this hiring cycle, Glenn appears to be the frontrunner for the job right now. He was a coach and player in New Orleans (as well as being drafted by the Jets), so the ties and familiarity will be something that plays to Glenn's advantage here. He has to say yes to whatever job is offered to him, and going in this direction feels familiar and likely.
Joe Brady, OC, Bills (source | story)
Brady and Kellen Moore were in my next-tier of candidates when I previewed potential hires. Brady is also familiar with the Saints, as he was in the building from 2017-2018 as an offensive assistant, and obviously has a strong resume with Josh Allen in Buffalo and what he did at LSU with Joe Burrow and that talented team. He was the betting favorite at one point.
Kellen Moore, OC, Eagles (source | story)
Moore's been an offensive coordinator with three different teams, and the Eagles have obviously thrived under him. Moore's most notable stop came with the Cowboys from 2019-2022, and then he had a brief stint with the Chargers in 2023. Philly's success, or lack thereof, in the postseason will rest heavily on what Moore can showcase.
Mike Kafka, Assistant Head Coach/OC, Giants (source)
I know instantly everyone will get turned off by the Giants pairing. but he was with the Chiefs from 2017-2022 and worked under Andy Reid. There's bigger ties to a place like the Bears for Kafka, but again, we expected the Saints to cast a very wide net in their coaching serach.
Rumors, Buzz and Notes
There's a lot the Saints have to figure out over the next few months, and the list is plentiful for whoever becomes the next head coach.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi is expected to interview with the Saints next week. He also was asked whether or not other teams have asked about interviewing him, which he said we'll find out soon enough.
An earlier report on Monday said that the Saints were going to interview David Shaw of the Broncos only for it to be debunked later.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is reportedly a name to keep an eye on.
Some other names to keep an eye out for during this coaching cycle would be Mike Vrabel, Jon Gruden, Pete Carroll, Jesse Minter, Kliff Kingsbury, Dan Pitcher, Brian Flores and Bobby Slowik.