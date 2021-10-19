Saints Add Pro Bowl RB Lamar Miller to Practice Squad, Per Report

New Orleans signs veteran production to add depth to it's running back unit.

The New Orleans Saints are signing RB Lamar Miller to their practice squad, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The signing was confirmed by Miller’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on Tuesday morning.

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) runs past Colts strong safety Clayton Geathers (26). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

Miller joins a Saints running back position that has Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara, but is thin because of an ankle injury to second-year RB Tony Jones Jr.

Veterans WR/RB Ty Montgomery, Devine Ozigbo, and special teams ace Dwayne Washington served as Kamara's backups against Washington last week.

Lamar Miller entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection from Miami (FL) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL Draft. After playing sparingly as a rookie, Miller started 47 of 48 games for the Dolphins between 2013 and 2015.

Miller rushed for 2,930 yards and 19 touchdowns in four years with Miami, averaging 4.6 per carry and adding 117 receptions for 887 yards and 3 scores. He’d have the best year of his career in 2014, rushing for 1,099 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Miller left Miami after the 2015 season, signing a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans. He picked up 1,073 yards rushing during his first year with Houston in 2016, scoring six touchdowns.

In three seasons with the Texans, Miller rushed for 2,934 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl honors on 2018, when he rushed for 973 yards.

Over his first seven seasons, Miller had 5,864 yards rushing, with two 1,000-yard campaigns and five years with at least 870 yards on the ground.

Miller tore his ACL during the 2019 preseason, causing him to miss the season. He signed with the New England Patriots that offseason, but was released in training camp.

The Chicago Bears added him to their practice squad, where he was active for just one game during the 2020 season.

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) runs while being chased by Cleveland linebacker Jamie Collins (51). Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old Miller was with Washington this preseason, but was released at the end of training camp. Miller is a 5’10” and 221-pound back who runs with good power between the tackles and is a capable receiver out of the backfield.

New Orleans had a bye last week and will return to action when they travel to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

