Saints Bring Back Ken Crawley, Lose Trill Williams to Dolphins

The Saints re-signed a familiar face in Ken Crawley on Monday, but the crazier story is the Dolphins claiming Trill Williams off waivers when New Orleans was going to re-sign him.

Several Saints transactions became official on Monday's wire, with the team bringing back cornerback Ken Crawley. That move, along with the additions of Kyle Murphy, Lorenzo Neal, and Quintin Poling became official. We learned about the previous ones over the weekend after rookie minicamp, but Crawley was a new one.

Crawley was originally an undrafted rookie who joined the team in 2016. He'd start in 23 games for the Saints over three seasons, playing in 38 total contests. He'd take some detours with the Dolphins, Raiders, and Cardinals before re-joining the Saints practice squad in late September of last season. He played in six games for New Orleans in 2020.

Meanwhile, in a bit of a twist, the Dolphins claimed undrafted rookie Trill Williams off of waivers. An earlier report by Aaron Wilson linked the Saints to re-signing him, as they reportedly they had the paperwork prepared for a new contract. However, he was claimed by Miami after being cut previously by the Saints with a failed physical designation.