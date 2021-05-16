Saints Sign Three Players after Rookie Minicamp

New Orleans added three players after weekend rookie minicamp and tryouts.

The New Orleans Saints signed three players after tryouts this weekend, according to reports.

The additions come days after the team released undrafted rookie defensive backs Trill Williams and Eric Burrell with failed physical designations.

LORENZO NEAL, JR., DT

New Orleans reached an agreement with defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., an undrafted rookie from Purdue. Neal is the son of former New Orleans fullback Lorenzo Neal, who played for the team from 1993 to 1996 and had a 16-year NFL career.

Lorenzo Sr. was also a teammate of former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees with the San Diego Chargers from 2003 to 2005.

Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal (9) blocks Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12)'s pass © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lorenzo Neal Jr. is a 6-3 and 325-pound defensive tackle with an explosive burst at the snap and impressive athleticism for a big man. He had 72 total tackles in four seasons at Purdue, including four sacks, 13 stops for loss, and six fumbles either forced or recovered.

Neal missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and played in five of six games for the Boilermakers in a 2020 season shortened because of COVID-19.

QUENTIN POLING, LB

New Orleans also added linebacker Quentin Poling. A 7th round pick in the 2018 draft out of Ohio by the Miami Dolphins, Poling spent that season on Miami's practice squad.

He spent most of 2019 on the practice squad of the Oakland Raiders, appearing in one game during the regular season, before spending time on Minnesota's practice squad last season.

Poling is a 6’1” 235-lb linebacker able to play either the middle or weak-side spots. He accumulated 219 tackles in four seasons at Ohio University from 2014 to 2017. Poling had 43.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, had 7 interceptions and broke up 15 passes in four years with the Bobcats.

Rams linebacker Ejuan Price (51) is blocked by Green Bay Packers Kyle Murphy (68). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

KYLE MURPHY, OL

The Saints also reached a contract with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, according to reports. Murphy, a 6’6” 305-lb. tackle, was a sixth-round draft choice in 2016 by the Green Bay Packers out of Stanford. He was a 1st team All-PAC12 selection for the Cardinal in 2015.

Murphy played six games at left tackle for the Packers during the 2017 season but was released early in 2018 after a season-ending injury. He spent time on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans over the last two seasons.

