NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 11: Saints Final Injury Report

Two Saints have been ruled out of Week 11's Saints game against the Falcons, and Drew Brees is heading to injured reserve.
Author:
Publish date:

The final injury report has dropped for the Saints, as their NFC South bout with the Falcons is nearly here. The big news of the day saw New Orleans reportedly turn to Taysom Hill as their starter for the game, but Sean Payton later revealed in his Friday press conference that the team has not officially announced a starter, but the team named one.

Saints Final Injury Report

Out: Josh Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (back)

Questionable: Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Alvin Kamara was present during the open portion of practice to the media, while Josh Hill and Dwayne Washington were not. Drew Brees was officially placed on injured reserve Friday, and will be out at least three weeks. A good sign for New Orleans saw Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) being a full participant of practice, while Cam Jordan (back), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcom Brown (calf), and Alvin Kamara (foot) were all full participants of practice.

For the Falcons, Calvin Ridley has been limited at practice all week with a foot injury, but is expected to play against the Saints.

Drew Brees to IR
News

Saints Place Brees on IR, Will Miss At Least 3 Weeks

Saints Injury Report (30)
News

Week 11: Saints Final Injury Report

5 Power Rankings Week 11
Editorial / Opinion

Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 11

Oct 25, 2009 ; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) leaps across the goal line for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of a game at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Editorial / Opinion

Reggie Bush Recollects Getting Drafted by Saints with Kevin Hart

USATSI_15180398_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Taysom Hill to Start Against Falcons

Deuce McAllister Interview
Editorial / Opinion

Deuce McAllister Talks Saints and Crown Royal Hydrate

Memorable Moments Against Falcons
Editorial / Opinion

Memorable Saints Moments Against Falcons Under Sean Payton

USATSI_11715763_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Defense vs. Falcons Offense Preview

Saints Injury Report
News

Week 11: Saints Thursday Injury Report