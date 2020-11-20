Week 11: Saints Final Injury Report

Two Saints have been ruled out of Week 11's Saints game against the Falcons, and Drew Brees is heading to injured reserve.

The final injury report has dropped for the Saints, as their NFC South bout with the Falcons is nearly here. The big news of the day saw New Orleans reportedly turn to Taysom Hill as their starter for the game, but Sean Payton later revealed in his Friday press conference that the team has not officially announced a starter, but the team named one.

Saints Final Injury Report

Out: Josh Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (back)

Questionable: Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Alvin Kamara was present during the open portion of practice to the media, while Josh Hill and Dwayne Washington were not. Drew Brees was officially placed on injured reserve Friday, and will be out at least three weeks. A good sign for New Orleans saw Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) being a full participant of practice, while Cam Jordan (back), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcom Brown (calf), and Alvin Kamara (foot) were all full participants of practice.

For the Falcons, Calvin Ridley has been limited at practice all week with a foot injury, but is expected to play against the Saints.