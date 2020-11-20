Report: Taysom Hill to Start Against Falcons

The Saints are giving Taysom Hill the start on Sunday against Atlanta, and we can't wait to see how it goes.

The Saints are expected to turn to Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football has hinted to it all week, while others have confirmed that it's happening. New Orleans faces off against Atlanta in Week 11 in an important NFC South matchup inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It's the moment some have been waiting for, as we've heard about the Saints believing in Hill as the future of the team. FOX's Jay Glazer said it prior to last year's Super Bowl, and only reiterated it in May.

“Sean Payton loves him but it's not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton. When he's in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him. I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we’ve seen it with Lamar Jackson. He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson.”

As for Jameis Winston, he doesn't appear to be a part of any offensive packages either, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. New Orleans is obviously without Drew Brees for an undetermined amount of time, so we could be getting the best glimpse possible of what things would look like without him when he does decided to retire.