Saints Friday Injury Report for Week 18

The New Orleans Saints released its injury report before the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

New Orleans has ruled out LT Terron Armstead (knee), DB P.J. Williams (ankle), and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) for the contest with their NFC South division rivals.

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee), RB Mark Ingram (knee), and DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) are listed as questionable. Friday marked the second day Ingram did not participate in practice; however, Ramczyk and Davenport have limited participation.

The Saints' offensive line has improved somewhat since losing Armstead and Ramczyk for several weeks. If the All-Pro right tackle can play on Sunday, it should bolster New Orleans' pass protection for quarterback Taysom Hill.

Losing P.J. Williams is a significant blow as he plays multiple spots in the secondary for the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons have not ruled out any players for Sunday's tilt. The team reported first-round pick and star tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) as questionable. Matt Ryan relies heavily on the University of Florida product. He joined former Saints head coach Mike Ditka as the only tight ends in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000 receiving mark as a rookie.

Also questionable are RB Qadree Ollison, WR Frank Darby, CB Fabien Moreau, and G Jalen Mayfield. RB Cordarelle Patterson was not listed on Friday's report as he and TE Lee Smith returned from a day of rest.