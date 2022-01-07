Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Saints Final Injury Report - Week 18

The New Orleans Saints released its injury report before the regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

The New Orleans Saints released its injury report before the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

Terron Armstead
New Orleans Saints DB P.J. Williams
USATSI_17416915_168388561_lowres

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

New Orleans has ruled out LT Terron Armstead (knee), DB P.J. Williams (ankle), and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) for the contest with their NFC South division rivals.

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee), RB Mark Ingram (knee), and DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) are listed as questionable. Friday marked the second day Ingram did not participate in practice; however, Ramczyk and Davenport have limited participation.  

The Saints' offensive line has improved somewhat since losing Armstead and Ramczyk for several weeks. If the All-Pro right tackle can play on Sunday, it should bolster New Orleans' pass protection for quarterback Taysom Hill.

Read More

Losing P.J. Williams is a significant blow as he plays multiple spots in the secondary for the Saints.

Cam Jordan sacks Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons have not ruled out any players for Sunday's tilt. The team reported first-round pick and star tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) as questionable. Matt Ryan relies heavily on the University of Florida product. He joined former Saints head coach Mike Ditka as the only tight ends in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000 receiving mark as a rookie.

Also questionable are RB Qadree Ollison, WR Frank Darby, CB Fabien Moreau, and G Jalen Mayfield. RB Cordarelle Patterson was not listed on Friday's report as he and TE Lee Smith returned from a day of rest.

Cam Jordan sacks Matt Ryan
News

Saints Friday Injury Report for Week 18

22 seconds ago
USATSI_15276624_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 18: Saints Passing Attack vs. Falcons Pass Defense

6 hours ago
USATSI_16766975_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 18

Jan 6, 2022
f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
Podcasts

BLEAV in Saints: Panthers Pushed Aside, Setting Up Must-Win at Falcons

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_17115897_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Falcons: First Look at Week 18's Matchup

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_17116397_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 18: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Falcons Run Defense

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_15371702_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 18

Jan 5, 2022
3 Takeaways (11)
Editorial / Opinion

3 Takeaways from the Saints Crucial Victory Over Panthers

Jan 5, 2022