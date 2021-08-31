Saints Initial 53-Man Roster for 2021

September 1, 2021
Saints 53-Man Roster 2021

New Orleans Saints released several players to meet the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
The New Orleans Saints have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season. The final roster cutdown was reported to the league before 4 PM ET Tuesday

Hurricane Ida's category 4 winds and rain ravaged the Gulf Coast region and forced the Saints to move the team operations to Dallas, TX.

New Orleans was scheduled to open their regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12 at  newly named Caesars Superdome.  Sean Payton confirmed the team will not play in New Orleans for at least one month.  Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered AT&T Stadium as a site to host the Week 1 contest between the Saints and Packers.

ROSTER CUTS

Those already difficult circumstances made roster decisions tougher for New Orleans, who still made lodging or transportation arrangements for the players released.

The Saints will make several more roster moves in the coming days, which will include the practice squad. Here is the initial 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints.

(* = Rookie)

SAINTS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) waits for the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY 

QUARTERBACK (3)

  • Jameis Winston
  • Taysom Hill
  • Ian Book

RUNNING BACK (4)

  • Alvin Kamara T
  • Tony Jones Jr.
  • Latavius Murray
  • Dwayne Washington

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

  • Marquez Callaway 
  • Deonte Harris
  • Ty Montgomery
  • Tre'Quan Smith
  • Lil' Jordan Humphrey
  • (P.U.P. List = Michael Thomas)

TIGHT END (4)

  • Adam Trautman
  • Juwan Johnson
  • Nick Vannett
  • Garrett Griffin

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

  • Ryan Ramczyk
  • Cesar Ruiz
  • Erik McCoy
  • Andrus Peat
  • Terron Armstead
  • James Hurst
  • Landon Young*
  • Calvin Throckmorton
  • Will Clapp

SAINTS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) takes down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY 

DEFENSIVE END (5)

  • Cam Jordan
  • Marcus Davenport
  • Payton Turner*
  • Carl Granderson
  • Tanoh Kpassagnon

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (3)

  • Shy Tuttle
  • Malcolm Roach
  • Christian Ringo
  • (Suspended List = David Onyemata)

LINEBACKER (7)

  • Demario Davis
  • Kwon Alexander
  • Zack Baun
  • Pete Werner*
  • Kaden Elliss
  • Andrew Dowell
  • Chase Hansen

CORNERBACK (3)

  • Marshon Lattimore
  • Ken Crawley
  • Paulson Adebo*

SAFETY (6)

  • Marcus Williams
  • Malcolm Jenkins
  • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
  • P.J. Williams
  • Jeff Heath
  • J.T. Gray

SPECIALISTS (4)

  • Aldrick Rosas (K)
  • Blake Gillikin (P)
  • Zach Wood (LS)
  • Wil Lutz (K)

