August 31, 2021
Jerry Jones: AT&T Stadium to Host Saints-Packers in Week 1, per Report

Jerry Jones confirms the Cowboys organization is working out details to host the Packers vs. Saints game in Week 1 on Sept. 12.
Stefan Stevenson reports Jerry Jones told KRLD/105.3 FM "The Fan" that the Dallas Cowboys organization is working on a deal for the New Orleans Saints to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL regular season at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 12.

“They were able to secure accommodations [in the area],” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on KRLD/105.3 “The Fan” on Monday. “It’s just great that we’re able to help them. It’s a heartbreaking situation with what’s going on there in south Louisiana. It’s just very difficult for anybody living in that area.” ~ Star-Telegram

Sean Payton reached out to the Cowboys about practicing at AT&T Stadium before Hurricane Ida hit the southern Louisiana area.

The Saints relocated their staff, players, and a few families to Dallas before the storm hit the region, and the New Orleans area lost electrical power for its citizens and businesses.

Without electricity in the metropolitan area, it is doubtful the team and City of New Orleans could support hosting a football contest for quite some time.

Saints News Network will provide more details on the Saints-Packers game at AT&T Stadium later.

