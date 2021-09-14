Report: Saints Marshon Lattimore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore to Undergo Thumb Surgery, per Report
Fresh off their 38-3 annihilation of Green Bay in Week 1, the Saints may be without the services of starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapport, New Orleans Saints' defensive star Marshon Lattimore will require surgery on this thumb "to repair a chipped bone" and miss an indefinite number of games.
After signing a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension, Lattimore had a stellar performance on Sunday. His new deal included $44 million in guaranteed money.
Against Green Bay's star wideout Davante Adams, Lattimore frustrated and held him to five receptions and 56 yards without a touchdown in a losing effort.
Should Lattimore be out for an extended period, New Orleans will turn to recent signees Bradley Roby and Desmond Trufant to bookend their rookie sensation, Paul Adebo, at the cornerback position.
This weekend, the corners will have their hands full battling Panthers' receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Chark in Carolina.
Expect New Orleans to hold tryouts this week to fill Lattimore's void in the Saints secondary.
Lattimore was the 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and has competed against the best wide receivers in the National Football League. He has limited several elite wide receivers like Mike Evans, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and Stefon Diggs during his tenure in New Orleans.
He is a member of the Saints' 2017 Draft class — Lattimore, Ramczyk, M. Williams, Kamara, Anzalone, and Trey Hendrickson — all still in the league and starting at their respective positions.
