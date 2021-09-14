Report: Saints Marshon Lattimore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

New Orleans Saints starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore will have surgery on this thumb and will miss an indefinite number of games.

Fresh off their 38-3 annihilation of Green Bay in Week 1, the Saints may be without the services of starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) returns a interception during the second half as cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) blocks Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapport, New Orleans Saints' defensive star Marshon Lattimore will require surgery on this thumb "to repair a chipped bone" and miss an indefinite number of games.

After signing a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension, Lattimore had a stellar performance on Sunday. His new deal included $44 million in guaranteed money.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor (86) gets his fourth quarter pass reception broken up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23). The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 Credit:© Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Against Green Bay's star wideout Davante Adams, Lattimore frustrated and held him to five receptions and 56 yards without a touchdown in a losing effort.

Should Lattimore be out for an extended period, New Orleans will turn to recent signees Bradley Roby and Desmond Trufant to bookend their rookie sensation, Paul Adebo, at the cornerback position.

This weekend, the corners will have their hands full battling Panthers' receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Chark in Carolina.

Expect New Orleans to hold tryouts this week to fill Lattimore's void in the Saints secondary.

Lattimore was the 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and has competed against the best wide receivers in the National Football League. He has limited several elite wide receivers like Mike Evans, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and Stefon Diggs during his tenure in New Orleans.

He is a member of the Saints' 2017 Draft class — Lattimore, Ramczyk, M. Williams, Kamara, Anzalone, and Trey Hendrickson — all still in the league and starting at their respective positions.

MORE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS COVERAGE