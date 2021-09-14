Report: Saints Bring in C Austin Reiter for Workout

With C Erik McCoy reported to miss several weeks, New Orleans brings in former Chiefs starting center for a workout.

New Orleans Saints C Erik McCoy left Sunday's win against the Green Bay Packers in the first series with a calf injury. McCoy was diagnosed with a calf strain and could miss several weeks, according to multiple reports.

Starting RG Cesar Ruiz moved into McCoy's center spot and played extremely well against the Packers. Reserve lineman Calvin Throckmorton stepped into the right guard position and also had an impressive performance against Green Bay.

With McCoy, a Pro Bowl caliber talent, being out until possibly the team's October 17 bye, the Saints are exploring other options to bolster depth.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) and center Austin Reiter (62). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus and Tom Pelissero of ESPN report that the Saints are bringing former Kansas City Chiefs C Austin Reiter for a workout.

Reiter, 29, has been Kansas City's starting center for the last two seasons, both ending in Super Bowl appearances.

He first entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Washington Redskins, the last overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.

After spending 2015 on Washington's practice squad, Reiter signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He started one game for the Browns that year before being lost for the year with a knee injury. He appeared in all 16 games for Cleveland the following year as a lightly used reserve.

Reiter signed with Kansas City in 2018, appearing in 11 games and starting four. He started all 16 games for the Chiefs in 2019, anchoring the line for one of the league's most explosive offenses.

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) prepares to snap the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reiter missed three games with injuries last year, but returned for the playoffs and another Super Bowl run.

Reiter is a 6’3” and 300-Lb. lineman with 34 games of starting experience at center over the last two seasons. He was part of an offensive line that allowed only 49 combined sacks in 2019 and 2020.

