Saints Reunite With WR Kenny Stills

New Orleans reunites with former WR Kenny Stills, adding him to the team's practice squad.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday night that the New Orleans Saints have signed veteran WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad.

Stills was among a few receivers that the team brought in for a tryout on Monday after their 38-3 season opening win against the Green Bay Packers.

New Orleans was looking to add experienced production to its receiving corps. Saints QB Jameis Winston had a strong debut in his first start with the team, throwing for 148 yards but five touchdowns on 20 attempts.

Five of Winston's 14 completions, totaling 101 yards, went to his wideouts, including a 55-yard scoring strike to WR Deonte Harris.

The Saints will be without All-Pro WR Michael Thomas for at least the first six weeks of the season. Thomas underwent ankle surgery just before the start of training camp.

Wideout Tre'Quan Smith on injured reserve late last week. Smith will be eligible to come off IR for the team's October 3 game against the New York Giants.

Stills, 29, reunites with the franchise that he started his career with. New Orleans spent a fifth-round choice on Stills, out of Oklahoma, in the 2013 NFL Draft.

STILLS - SAINTS (2013-2014)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Kenny Stills made an immediate impact for the Saints as a rookie in 2013. He had 32 receptions and scored five touchdowns, and his 641 yards receiving were the third highest on a team that finished second in the league in passing. Stills had a reception in 15 of 16 games and had one outing of over 100 yards receiving.

Stills was an even bigger part of the Saints offense in 2014. His 931 yards led the team, while his 63 receptions were second only to TE Jimmy Graham. Stills had two games of over 100 yards receiving and again registered a catch in 15 of 16 contests.

The 2014 season would mark Stills' career-highs in both receptions and yardage. Over two years with the Saints, he missed just one game and had 95 receptions for 1,572 yards and 8 touchdowns.

New Orleans traded Stills to the Miami Dolphins early in the 2015 offseason. In return, they got LB Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round draft choice, which they used on defensive back P.J. Williams.

STILLS - DOLPHINS (2015-2018)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) stiff arms Tampa Bay cornerback Ryan Smith (29). Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

Stills was lightly used in his first season with Miami, catching just 27 passes for 440 yards. He’d become a much bigger part of their offense over the next three years.

He had 42 receptions for 726 yards for the Dolphins in 2016, scoring a career-high 9 touchdowns. Stills was targeted a career-high 105 times in 2017, pulling in 58 passes for 847 yards and six touchdowns.

His production dipped in 2018, as Stills hauled in 37 passes for 553 yards, scoring six touchdowns. In four years with Miami he had 164 receptions for 2,566 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Stills was traded to the Houston Texans just before the start of the 2019 season. He was part of a mammoth deal that included OT Laremy Tunsil and two late-round draft picks for 2 first-round picks and a second-round selection to Miami.

STILLS - TEXANS (2019-2020)

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) makes a touchdown catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

As part of a talented receiving corps for Houston in 2019, Stills had 40 catches for 561 yards and four scores. He had one outing of over 100 yards during the year and caught a late go-ahead touchdown pass in an eventual season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Stills was released by the Texans 12 games into the 2020 season. He finished the year on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. In two years with Houston, he caught 51 passes for 705 yards and five scores.

Stills adds another potential deep threat for a Saints offense that will threaten defenses more down the field in 2021 with Winston. He’s never been known as a precise route runner, but still has the speed to take the top off opposing defenses.