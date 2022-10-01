Saints Announce 4 Moves Before Game Against Vikings

The New Orleans Saints have announced four personnel moves in advance of Sunday morning's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. New Orleans elevated RB Latavius Murray, TE J.P. Holtz, and QB Jake Luton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also released FB Adam Prentice.

New Orleans announced that QB Jameis Winston will be out for tomorrow's game. Not a surprise, since he hasn't practiced all week because of a back injury. Veteran Andy Dalton will get the start, with Taysom Hill serving as his backup. Winston joins WR Michael Thomas (foot), S Marcus Maye (ribs), and LG Andrus Peat (concussion) among the players who will not suit up against the Vikings.

Luton will be the number three/emergency quarterback. Holtz was elevated because Taysom Hill had been taking snaps at the tight end spot, but obviously won't serve in that capacity in case he'd need to come in at quarterback. Murray is the most accomplished of the roster additions announced on Saturday.

A sixth-round choice in the 2013 NFL Draft out of UCF by the Oakland Raiders, Murray has played for both the Vikings and Saints during his nine-year NFL career. He was with Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, rushing for 1,420 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns over two years with them.

The 32-year-old Murray was with the Saints in 2019 and 2020. He rushed for 1,293 yards, caught 57 passes for another 411 yards, and scored 11 touchdowns for New Orleans.

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Murray had three 100-yard rushing outings with the Saints and served as a solid complement to RB Alvin Kamara. He was released by New Orleans during the 2021 preseason and played last year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Murray will add experienced depth to the team's backfield tomorrow. He’ll join Kamara, Mark Ingram, and perhaps Tony Jones Jr. However, remember that Kamara has been dealing with a rib injury and that Hill’s rushing opportunities could now be limited as the backup quarterback.

The Saints are 1-2 and come into the game with a two-game losing streak. Minnesota enters the contest with a 2-1 record.

Read More Saints News