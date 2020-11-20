Saints Place Brees on IR, Will Miss At Least 3 Weeks

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that QB Drew Brees has been placed on Injured Reserve.

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that Drew Brees has been placed on injured reserve after suffering five broken ribs and a punctured lung following Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers. With the move to IR, the 41-year old quarterback will miss at least the next 3 weeks (vs. Atlanta, AT Denver, AT Atlanta).

Brees missed all of the second half after suffering an apparent rib injury following a roughing the passer penalty against 49ers DE Kentavius Street. Brees did manage to finish the drive, throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara and later kneeling out the clock to end the first half.

Following the action, Brees underwent an MRI and X-Rays of his midsection, revealing 5 fractured ribs, some that are believed to be a result of New Orleans' Week 9 matchup with Tampa Bay, and a punctured lung. Upon the first diagnosis, the Saints and Brees sent the scans for a second opinion, which confirmed the injury.

The Saints veteran quarterback went to instagram earlier this week with a message to the Who Dat Nation. Brees posted a picture of him and his children, who were acting like doctors, with the caption "I've got the best medical team in the world... I'll be back in no time."

New Orleans will be without their unquestioned leader for multiple weeks for the second consecutive season. Last year in Brees' absence the Saints went 5-0, led by QB Teddy Bridgewater. This season the Saints will be led by Taysom Hill, who reportedly will earn his first NFL start against the Falcons this weekend.

