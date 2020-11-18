Drew Brees and Saints will get a Second Opinion

"I've got the best medical team in the world... will be back in no time." Drew Brees via Instagram.

A day after the New Orleans Saints 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, an MRI and x-rays revealed multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung for Saints superstar quarterback Drew Brees. The 20-year NFL veteran exited Sunday's action at halftime. After the game, he told the media his injury “had nothing to do with pain...It was simply what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do.”

While there is no timetable for Brees' return, the Saints are awaiting a second opinion on his scans before placing him on injured reserve. A move to IR would force the NFL's all-time leading passer to miss at least three games. Brees is known for his toughness and competitive nature, but doctors are medically advising him to be very cautious with his collapsed lung.

The literal bone-crushing hit occurred in the second quarter on a roughing the passer penalty against 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street. Despite being in anguishing pain, Brees managed to finish the drive going 6 of 7 for 57 yards and capping it off with a 3-yard touchdown strike to running back Alvin Kamara.

Credit: WVUE, New Orleans

Following Sunday's game, head coach Sean Payton told media it was the first time in 15 years Brees would pull himself out of the game.

“He felt strong enough to let me know about it and I know when he does that, which is probably the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough to where he felt he could not function in the second half” Sean Payton on Drew Brees' Injury

In 2019, Brees missed five games with a UCL tear in his right thumb. The estimated recovery time for that injury was 6-8 weeks. Drew returned to the lineup faster than expected. Although he is an elite-level competitor, this is a severe injury involving multiple bones and a lung. Many hope he will return earlier than projected, but at 41, Brees and the Saints will approach this injury with caution.

Sean Payton will decide later this week whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will become the starter at quarterback for the Falcons game on Sunday.

