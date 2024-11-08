Saints News Network

Saints Rule Out Four Players for Week 10's Falcons Matchup, Including Chris Olave

Chris Olave is among four players who have been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

John Hendrix

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report of Week 10. New Orleans will be without two of their wide receivers, starting left guard and starting corner for Sunday's game against the Falcons. They'll undoubtedly have a good bit of roster moves to make to properly field their gameday roster, but here's how things look going into the weekend.

Week 10 Saints Final Injury Report

Lucas Patrick has an ankle injury
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) against the Carolina Panthersduring the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)
  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

  • Erik McCoy (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Jamaal Williams (groin)
  • J.T. Gray (back)
  • Rico Payton (back)
  • John Ridgeway (oblique)
  • Will Harris (hamstring)
  • Shane Lemieux (knee)
  • Nephi Sewell (knee)

Derek Carr (illness) and Alvin Kamara (hand) do not carry an injury designations going into Sunday. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that injured reserve is on the table for Chris Olave, but he's going to be out for the short-term as he gathers more information to make the best decision possible for himself. Williams re-aggravated his groin injury and is not expected to play. Erik McCoy is making good progress, but he isn't quite ready yet. Rizzi wants to make sure he stays on the field when he returns.

As for some returns from injured reserve, both Will Harris and Shane Lemieux are expected to play on Sunday. Harris had a good week of practice, according to Rizzi. Nephi Sewell isn't totally out of the mix, but has a little more of an uphill climb returning from the ACL injury.

