Saints Rule Out Four Players for Week 10's Falcons Matchup, Including Chris Olave
The Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report of Week 10. New Orleans will be without two of their wide receivers, starting left guard and starting corner for Sunday's game against the Falcons. They'll undoubtedly have a good bit of roster moves to make to properly field their gameday roster, but here's how things look going into the weekend.
Week 10 Saints Final Injury Report
OUT
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
DOUBTFUL
- Erik McCoy (groin)
QUESTIONABLE
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
- J.T. Gray (back)
- Rico Payton (back)
- John Ridgeway (oblique)
- Will Harris (hamstring)
- Shane Lemieux (knee)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
Derek Carr (illness) and Alvin Kamara (hand) do not carry an injury designations going into Sunday. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that injured reserve is on the table for Chris Olave, but he's going to be out for the short-term as he gathers more information to make the best decision possible for himself. Williams re-aggravated his groin injury and is not expected to play. Erik McCoy is making good progress, but he isn't quite ready yet. Rizzi wants to make sure he stays on the field when he returns.
As for some returns from injured reserve, both Will Harris and Shane Lemieux are expected to play on Sunday. Harris had a good week of practice, according to Rizzi. Nephi Sewell isn't totally out of the mix, but has a little more of an uphill climb returning from the ACL injury.