Blockbuster Saints-Texans Trade Idea Brings $24M Star RB to Houston

The New Orleans Saints are seemingly look to head toward a new era of football in New Orleans. This era is seemingly bound to be led by rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shough was one of the better rookies in the league last season. But the Saints don't have a young offense to build around him. They have Chris Olave, who's seemingly the team's franchise star at wide receiver. But Alvin Kamara is the team's running back and he's nearing the end of his career.

The Saints seemingly entertained the idea of trading him at the trade deadline, but opted against it as Kamara threatened retirement if he was traded.

Still, there's a chance Kamara changes his mind this offseason.

Justin Carter of FanSided recently suggested the Saints could look to trade Kamara to the Houston Texans in a shocking turn of events this offseason.

Alvin Kamara could be an intriguing offseason trade chip

"The Houston Texans got one good year out of the Joe Mixon trade before injuries prevented Mixon from playing his second season with the team. Maybe they try again with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara? I know Kamara has expressed a complete lack of interest in being traded, but Houston isn't that far from New Orleans, and culturally, the cities share things in common.

"Kamara might be nearing the end of his NFL career, but there's enough juice here for him to be a weapon for a Texans team that really needs to figure something out in the run game."

As previously stated, the Saints would need Kamara to change his mind if they're going to be able to pull off a trade this offseason. But a deal to the Texans would seem to make sense for both sides.

Houston could use a veteran running back to take over for Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon. Neither veteran running back is consistent enough to be a better option than Kamara. Kamara would provide the Texans with a very talented pass catcher to take some of the pressure off CJ Stroud.

The Saints would benefit from adding a draft pick and selecting a young running back to take Kamara's place in the offense. It would also be poetic for the veteran running back to finish his career contending for a Super Bowl.

