Jets vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (New Orleans to Roll)

Tyler Shough and the Saints are home favorites against the Jets.

Tyler Shough and the Saints are home favorites against the Jets. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are showing signs of life late in the season with two straight upset victories over NFC South opponents. On the flip side, the Jets have lost their last two games after a win over the Falcons.

The Jets are just 1-5 on the road this season while the Saints are 2-5 at home.

The oddsmakers have the Saints as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.

Jets vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Jets +4.5 (-110)
  • Saints -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jets: +190
  • Saints: -230

Total

  • 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The spread hasn’t moved from the -4.5 since the odds opened for this one, with the total also staying put at 40.5.

Can the Saints make it three wins in a row?

Jets vs. Saints Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:

The Jets have been a disaster, while the Saints have played some promising football of late. Not only is their defense a solid unit, one that can stop the run effectively, but their rookie quarterback, Tyler Shough, has shown some flashes of decent play. Shough has completed 66.7% of his passes for 185.5 yards per game and six touchdowns. He has also been effective running the football, which is a nice weapon to have at that position.

The Jets have no quarterback, and the rest of the team has seemingly mailed it in this season. The Saints' defense alone is enough to convince me to lay the points with New Orleans in this one.

Pick: Saints -4 (-113) via Caesars

The Saints have to be the play here, even if you are laying -4.5 points. The Jets have shown absolutely nothing in recent weeks while the Saints played two tough games against teams in the playoff race.

New Orleans beat the Giants 26-14 back in early October, and I could see a similar result against New York’s other team.

Final Score Prediction: Saints 24, Jets 16

Published
