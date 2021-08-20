Saints Sign 2 Veterans After Several Tryouts, per Report

New Orleans tries out several players and adds a kicker and a veteran defensive back, according to sources.

The New Orleans Saints hosted several players for tryouts on Thursday and and signed two players, according to sources.

New Orleans.Football writer Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have signed kicker Aldrick Rosas after a Thursday tryout.

Underhill and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network also confirm that New Orleans has agreed to terms with veteran safety Jeff Heath. The team had worked out Heath and former Minnesota Vikings S Andrew Sendejo, according to multiple reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Aldrick Rosas kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

Rosas, 26, entered the NFL undrafted out of Southern Oregon with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 but was waived in preseason. He signed a futures deal with the New York Giants early in 2017.

Rosas kicked with New York over the next three seasons, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He converted 82.7% of his field goals with the Giants, including 32 of 33 attempts in 2018. The Giants released him after making 12 of 17 field goal chances in 2019.

The signing of Rosas comes on the heels of releasing K Brett Maher earlier this week. Wil Lutz, the usual New Orleans kicker, is expected to miss the beginning of the year while recovering from groin surgery.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked Rosas up last season, where he spent part of the year on the practice squad. He appeared in six games, making 8 of 11 field goal attempts. Rosas has converted 81.4% of his career field goal chances, including 21 of 34 (61.8%) from beyond 40 yards.

Falcons running back Ito Smith (25) is tackled by Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old Heath is entering his ninth NFL season. He signed with Dallas in 2013 after going undrafted out of Saginaw Valley State. Heath's first seven years were with the Cowboys, where he appeared in 106 of a possible 112 games and started 54 contests.

Heath had 8 interceptions and 24 passes broken up with Dallas, forcing 5 fumbles snd recording 12 tackles for loss. He played both safety spots for the Cowboys and would sometimes take on slot coverage responsibilities.

Heath signed with the Raiders as a free-agent last season. He appeared in 13 games, starting five. He led Las Vegas with 3 interceptions, tying a career-high, and was credited with 4 passes broken up and one tackle for loss among 37 total stops.

The 6’1” and 212-Lb. Heath can play either safety position. He possesses solid play anticipation as a deep safety and can adequately cover tight ends from the slot.

Heath has 9 career interceptions and 28 passes broken up. He has allowed 62% completion percentage when targeted over the last three seasons.

New Orleans plays their second preseason game when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook and Twitter @bobbyr2613.