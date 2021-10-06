Report: Saints Signing RB Devine Ozigbo; 2nd Stint with New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints aren't afraid of a little nostalgia in signing running back Devine Ozigbo from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The New Orleans Saints are signing running back Devine Ozigbo off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (32) catches the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sylvester Williams (96) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson broke the news on Tuesday evening of Ozigbo returning to New Orleans. The Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Ozigbo played his collegiate football at the University of Nebraska from 2015 to 2018, where he rushed for 2,196 yards on 419 rushes and 21 touchdowns.

He had a decent training camp with the Saints but did not earn a roster spot after final cutdowns. Jacksonville signed Ozigbo after clearing waivers.

Ozigbo's Statistics

NFL STATS: 9 carries for 28 rushing yards; 12 receptions for 65 yards.

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6' 2", 225 lbs

DOB: 10/2/1996 (25)

COLLEGE: Nebraska

EXPERIENCE: 3rd Season

BIRTHPLACE: Sachse, TX

Giants-Saints Coverage From the Week