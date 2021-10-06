Report: Saints Signing RB Devine Ozigbo; 2nd Stint with New Orleans

October 6, 2021
Report: Saints Signing RB Ozigbo

The New Orleans Saints aren't afraid of a little nostalgia in signing running back Devine Ozigbo from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The New Orleans Saints are signing running back Devine Ozigbo off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.   

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson broke the news on Tuesday evening of Ozigbo returning to New Orleans.   The Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.   

Ozigbo played his collegiate football at the University of Nebraska from 2015 to 2018, where he rushed for 2,196 yards on 419 rushes and 21 touchdowns.

He had a decent training camp with the Saints but did not earn a roster spot after final cutdowns.   Jacksonville signed Ozigbo after clearing waivers.

Ozigbo's Statistics

  • NFL STATS: 9 carries for 28 rushing yards; 12 receptions for 65 yards.

  • HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6' 2", 225 lbs

  • DOB: 10/2/1996 (25)
  • COLLEGE: Nebraska
  • EXPERIENCE: 3rd Season
  • BIRTHPLACE: Sachse, TX

