Saints Ticket Prices Nearly Doubled in 15 Years

New Orleans Saints ticket prices have nearly doubled since 2006 when Sean Payton became head coach.

The New Orleans Saints announced in March that ticket prices would not be raised for the season ticket holders during the 2021-22 regular season.

Yet, the secondary market reports an increase in ticket prices for New Orleans Saints games. TicketIQ has the Saints on the "2021 NFL Tickets: Top 10 Most Expensive Teams" list at an average secondary market ticket price of $120.00.

Five primetime contests are scheduled for New Orleans this season with three being home games versus Dallas, Buffalo, and Miami.

2021 NFL ticket prices are continuing to climb after the COVID-19 shutdown. Even last season, the few privileged fans cheering for the Saints paid an average of $104.50 per ticket.

The NFL average was $104.73 per ticket, so New Orleans' prices were the norm during the pandemic.

2021 will usher in a new name and look for the Superdome and new ticket prices for the Saints' non-season ticket holders. Fans will pay more to enjoy watching New Orleans battle teams like the Packers, Bucs, and Falcons.

SAINTS TICKET PRICES CLIMB 90% FROM 2006

The Action Network compared 2006 to 2020 ticket prices for all 32 clubs. The report noted the cost of tickets climbed between 25% and 147% from the 2006 average values.

A Saints game ticket price averaged $54.86 in 2006. Today, the average ticket price of $104.50 signifies an increase of 90% from the 2006 prices.

I researched Ticketmaster and Stub Hub and found the asking prices for Week 1's Packers vs. Saints game were from $165.00 to over $1,000.00 in the season opener.

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints fans cheer from the stands during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

An earlier report from Vivid Seats observed that Dak Prescott's return to New Orleans with the Cowboys battling the Saints was the "hottest ticket" for a New Orleans home game. The average ticket costs $485 and is "one of the most costly NFL games of the season."

NFL teams reporting ticket sales up 150 percent after schedule release vs. the same period in 2019.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 14, 2021

The New Orleans Saints open the 2021-22 NFL regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers. Golden Tickets, another secondary marketer, has prices starting at $220.00. If Aaron Rodgers decides to play in the season opener, expect the prices to climb because the "Cheese Heads" travel well to games.

