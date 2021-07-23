Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #52 Craig Robertson

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 52 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

Saints News Network is counting down the days to the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Pack. With 52 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2021 Saints season, here is a look at New Orleans' most recent #52: LB Craig Robertson.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) looks across the line before the snap against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Robertson, 33, is entering his 10th NFL season, after spending five with the New Orleans Saints.

A true do it all player in high school, Robertson played option quarterback, running back, cornerback, wide receiver, kicker, and punter. He chose to attend North Texas to play football and was recruited to play Safety.

After redshirting as a Freshman, Robertson moved from Safety to LB and became a starter halfway through his Redshirt-Freshman season. Robertson remained the starter throughout his college career and led the Sun-Belt in solo and total tackles as a senior. The Sun-Belt conference named him a first-team conference selection following the 2010 season.

Following the 2011 NFL Draft, Robertson did not receive any UDFA offers or invites to rookie camp. The Cleveland Browns added the 6'1 LB to their practice squad in December 2011 after Robertson excelled in a tryout. A month later, the Browns signed him to a reserve/futures contract and competed for a roster spot in 2012.

Robertson made the roster in 2012 and dressed in all 16 games as a rookie. The following season he was named the starting strong-side LB. Robertson would retain his starting job for the next two seasons until he became an unrestricted free agent in 2016.

The New Orleans Saints signed Robertson in the summer of 2016 to a three-year, $5M contract. In his first year with the black and gold, Robertson tallied 115 total tackles, 6 TFL, and 2 FR. Since 2016 there has been a steady decline in numbers for Robertson, who has found a role as a veteran special teams' presence.

A former captain for the New Orleans Saints, Robertson agreed to a two-year extension to stay in the Bayou through the 2020 NFL season. In his time with the Saints, Robertson has dressed in 78 regular games, starting 28. The veteran LB recorded 243 tackles and recovered 4 fumbles in five seasons in the Black and Gold.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Get ready for Saints Training Camp 2021! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!

FOLLOW THE COUNTDOWN TO SAINTS KICKOFF: