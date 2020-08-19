Saints sign Ethan Wolf at Tight End

A report has TE Ethan Wolf signing with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints hosted four tight-ends for tryouts on Monday. New Orleans scheduled the auditions as a result of an undisclosed injury to veteran tight end Josh Hill. Second-year TE Ethan Wolf was one of the four tight ends who the Saints brought in for the workouts. The Saints decided to offer a contract to the former Tennesse Volunteer player.

Wolf, 24, went undrafted in 2019 and spent his rookie season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He was a former college teammate of the Saints' RB Alvin Kamara, and WR Marquez Callaway has yet to play in an NFL game. The signing comes a day after Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said nine-year veteran TE Josh Hill has a "tweak," but they do not consider it a serious injury.

“Josh Hill is someone, heading into camp, just had a tweak. We’re real mindful of where he’s at...I’m not going to go through daily injuries, you guys know that, especially during training camp.” -Sean Payton, Saints Head Coach

Saints News Network’s GM Kyle T. Mosley shared his thoughts on a potential TE signing earlier this week.

“The several tight-ends trying out were veterans. As Mike Detillier mentioned, a signing could signal Hill’s injury is a significant issue. Of course, the Saints have rarely bucked the trend of being tight-lipped on injuries, especially during training camp. Remember, Payton is a graduate of the Parcells’ tree of coaching. You should never tip your hand to the competition via the media. It’s a no-no.” -Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network, GM

During his time at Tennessee, Wolf hauled in 91 receptions for 998 yards and seven TDs. He signed a future/reserve contract with the Rams on January 1, 2020, and was released on July 26th. Wolf spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers rosters.

