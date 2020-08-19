SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints sign Ethan Wolf at Tight End

A report has TE Ethan Wolf signing with the New Orleans Saints. 

The Saints hosted four tight-ends for tryouts on Monday. New Orleans scheduled the auditions as a result of an undisclosed injury to veteran tight end Josh Hill. Second-year TE Ethan Wolf was one of the four tight ends who the Saints brought in for the workouts. The Saints decided to offer a contract to the former Tennesse Volunteer player.  

Wolf, 24, went undrafted in 2019 and spent his rookie season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He was a former college teammate of the Saints' RB Alvin Kamara, and WR Marquez Callaway has yet to play in an NFL game. The signing comes a day after Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said nine-year veteran TE Josh Hill has a "tweak," but they do not consider it a serious injury.  

“Josh Hill is someone, heading into camp, just had a tweak. We’re real mindful of where he’s at...I’m not going to go through daily injuries, you guys know that, especially during training camp.”

-Sean Payton, Saints Head Coach

Saints News Network’s GM Kyle T. Mosley shared his thoughts on a potential TE signing earlier this week.

“The several tight-ends trying out were veterans. As Mike Detillier mentioned, a signing could signal Hill’s injury is a significant issue. Of course, the Saints have rarely bucked the trend of being tight-lipped on injuries, especially during training camp. Remember, Payton is a graduate of the Parcells’ tree of coaching. You should never tip your hand to the competition via the media. It’s a no-no.” -Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network, GM

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

During his time at Tennessee, Wolf hauled in 91 receptions for 998 yards and seven TDs. He signed a future/reserve contract with the Rams on January 1, 2020, and was released on July 26th.  Wolf spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers rosters.

Video of the Saints' first day of full-pads practice at training camp:

