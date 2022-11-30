Saints Transactions: Practice Squad Moves | Nov. 29

New Orleans signed veteran linebacker Kenny Young to its practice squad on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young (41) celebrates a third quarter sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (background) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Young, 27, is a New Orleans native and played high school football for John Curtis, then had a decent collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Young in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. On Oct. 15, 2019, he was a part of a trade that sent Young to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. Since the linebacker was traded to Denver, released, and signed free-agent contracts with Las Vegas and Tampa Bay.

Previously, New Orleans signed Young to the practice squad on Nov. 10, but was released on Nov. 17.

The Saints also reported guard Drew Desjarlais had his practice squad contract terminated by the Saints due to an injury.

Desjarlais, 25, was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft. He played for the Bombers in 2019 and 2021 to help win two Grey Cup titles.

