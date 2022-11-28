Best and Worst From Infuriating Saints Loss to 49ers

The New Orleans Saints fell on the road to the San Francisco 49ers by a 13-0 score on Sunday afternoon. It was yet another in a long series of soul-crushing defeats at the hands of the 49ers in Saints franchise history. New Orleans was shut out for the first time in 332 games, snapping the longest streak in the NFL. The last time they were shut out? You guessed it -- by the 49ers in week 17 of the 2001-02 season.

New Orleans played well enough to win defensively. Red zone woes, questionable play-calling, and two crippling turnovers would ultimately cost them the win.

Here is a thumbs up, thumbs down, and another appropriate finger gesture from the latest frustrating New Orleans loss.

Thumbs Up

Defense

(excluding Chris Harris Jr.)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) deflects a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans held what had been a productive 49ers offense to only 317 total yards, including just 99 in the second half. San Francisco managed 96 yards on the ground, but averaged a meager 3.3 per rush.

The Saints could have played a little tighter coverage in the secondary, but for the most part prevented big plays and limited Pro Bowlers Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle to a combined 118 yards on 23 touches.

New Orleans was stout with their backs to the wall and with no offensive support. They held San Francisco to a first quarter field goal after an Alvin Kamara fumble gave them a short field. They'd top that with a stirring goal-line stand late in the second quarter. San Francisco scored their only touchdown after WR Jauan Jennings pulled in a fluke tip by S Tyrann Mathieu, which was only set up by a bone-headed Chris Harris penalty.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is hit by New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) while throwing. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The defense even had a chance to turn the game early in the fourth quarter with an interception by CB Alontae Taylor and subsequent return inside the San Francisco 10-yard line. Unfortunately, the play was overturned by another penalty on Harris.

Linebackers Kaden Elliss and Demario Davis had outstanding outings. Elliss led all tacklers with 14 stops, including several big ones along the line of scrimmage. Davis added seven tackles of his own and provided strong coverage on McCaffrey and Kittle.

Paulson Adebo had his best game of the season, breaking up three passes and making several key tackles. Zack Baun had the best game of his career, consistently getting into the San Francisco backfield.

New Orleans sacked QB Jimmy Garoppolo just once, but hurried him several times. Most of the pressure came from their defensive tackles, especially Shy Tuttle, who were also instrumental in holding down the 49ers rushers.

Middle Fingers Up

The Referees

Saints WR Chris Olave makes a second quarter catch against the 49ers. The play was overturned. Credit: NBC Sports

Relax fans, we finally have clarification on what a ''catch'' actually is in NFL-world. According to Goodell mouthpiece Dean Blandino, a receiver (depending on what team they play for) must apparently have four feet on the ground simultaneously and perhaps even a few steps by close relatives while controlling the catch according to referee discretion.

This ''clarification'' was made possible after a 30-yard laser from Taysom Hill to WR Chris Olave apparently put the Saints down to the 49ers 8-yard line early in the second quarter. Yet, the play was ridiculously overturned despite the fact that Olave took three steps and clearly controlled the catch through the ground. The Saints wound up getting no points on a drive that started inside the 49ers 40.

It wasn't the only blatant ''error'' made by this crew. There was the questionable penalty on Harris that nullified Taylor's interception. On that same drive, which ended in a 49ers field goal, DT Malcolm Roach was incorrectly flagged for roughing the passer even though Garoppolo was clearly outside the tackle box. The call moved San Francisco into field goal range.

Saints DT Malcolm Roach called for roughing the passer against 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Credit: FOX 8 Sports

Saints TE Juwan Johnson was interfered with in the end zone, yet not called despite the foul being more egregious than Harris' penalty. The Saints finally got a call, a defensive hold on their last drive to set up a first-and-goal at the 4.

However, the call should have been interference, which would have placed the ball at the 1 and perhaps changed strategy. Four plays later, DE Nick Bosa sacked Dalton on fourth and goal to essentially end the game. Bosa was clearly offside on the play, which went uncalled.

Make no mistake, the referees didn't steal this game from the Saints. New Orleans managed to do that themselves with an inept offense and costly mistakes. However, poor officiating has consistently shifted the competitive balance of this league on a weekly basis, most often in the favor of certain teams.

Thumbs Down

Offense

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

How could this not be the case after being shut out for the first time in nearly 21 years and 333 games? The Saints managed a paltry 260 yards of total offense and converted just four of 12 3rd or 4th down attempts. They had four possessions start inside the San Francisco 40 and ran 16 plays inside their 30, yet came away with no points.

Andy Dalton played a gutty game against the rugged 49ers pass rush. He completed 18 of 29 throws for 204 yards with four passes dropped. Dalton also scrambled for 21 yards, which led the team’s pathetic running game. However, Dalton also missed receivers or would get rattled under pressure in some key moments. Still, he and Olave (who also had a crucial drop) were the only bright spots for this offensive offense.

Alvin Kamara fumbled on the opening possession to set up a 49ers field goal. Another Kamara fumble, this at the San Francisco 1-yard line, would have put New Orleans in position to win the game late. A Ryan Ramczyk penalty pushed a third quarter field goal attempt by Wil Lutz further back. He missed the kick.

The offensive line provided reasonable protection for Dalton at times, but failed to open up any room for their running backs, who gained just 42 yards and averaged 2.3 per attempt.

The wideouts, outside of Olave and two nice plays from Rashid Shaheed, looked utterly helpless against soft 49ers coverage. Kamara and Hill were bottled up all afternoon and Johnson was unable to make a couple key catches.

Simply put, the Saints lack the overall talent and aggressive offensive play-calling to match up with the league's better defenses.

Only the laughable play of the rest of the NFC South still has a 4-8 Saints team in contention, though that feels like just delaying the inevitable. Unbelievably, New Orleans still has a reasonable chance in the divisional race if they can win at the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night.

