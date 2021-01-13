Saints Wednesday Injury Report - NFC Divisional Playoff Game

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints released the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's 2021 NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Taysom Hill was dinged-up in the Saints' win over the Bears on Sunday. RB Latavius Murray and CB Patrick Robinson were not participants in today's workouts, and the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. Hill and Murray are key contributors to the New Orleans Saints' rushing success in 2020.

New Orleans activated WR Tre'Quan Smith from the reserve/Injured list and will have an opportunity to participate in this week's practice for the NFC Divisional playoff battle with the Bucs.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

QB Taysom Hill (knee),

RB Latavius Murray (quadriceps),

CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

T Terron Armstead (elbow),

TE Jared Cook (back),

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)

Notable Bucs News: Zach Goodall at our SI affiliate, All Bucs, reports "starting running back Ronald Jones II did not practice on Wednesday. Despite that, head coach Bruce Arians sound optimistic about his status." Jones was the Bucs' leading rusher with 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

RB LeSean McCoy returned to participate in Wednesday's session after being scratched for the NFC Wild Card game versus the Washington Football Team.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

G Alex Cappa (ankle),

RB Ronald Jones (quadricep, finger),

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf),

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Carlton Davis (groin),

WR Mike Evans (knee),

WR Chris Godwin (hip, quadricep)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday