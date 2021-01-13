NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints Activate WR Tre'Quan Smith from Injured Reserve

New Orleans may get another offensive contributor back in the lineup for their Divisional Playoff matchup against Tampa Bay.
The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they are activating wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith from injured reserve. That opens a three-week window for the team to add him to their 53-man active roster.

Smith, a third-year receiver from UCF, was a 3rd round pick by the Saints in the 2018 draft. He had a career-high 34 receptions for 448 yards with 4 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Smith injured his ankle in a Week 15 loss to Kansas City and was placed on injured reserve the following week. Fellow wideouts Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris were back in the lineup in the Saints 21-9 Wild Card playoff victory over Chicago last week after their own stints on injured reserve.

New Orleans also re-signed WR Austin Carr, WR Jake Kumerow, and DT Anthony Zettel to their practice squad on Wednesday. They released K Blair Walsh, WR Jake Lampman, and LS John Denney from their practice squad. The Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in the Divisional Playoff Round.

